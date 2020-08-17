California’s Historically Destructive Wildfire Season
In just over a week, California wildfires burned more than 1.2 million acres, compared with an annual average of 450,000 acres over the last five years.
Firefighters Hoping To Keep Momentum Against California Wildfire BattlesAided by weather and reinforcements, firefighters were cautiously optimistic Tuesday about their progress to pen in California wildfires that have killed at least seven people and burned more than..
Wildfire Caught Going Out of Control on TimelapseA wildfire broke out in the CZU Lightening Complex in California. It was caught on a timelapse, which started from sunset and ended in the night. The smoke and the colors of the fire covered the sky as..
What it’s like driving through a wildfire at nightThe California wildfires are wreaking havoc on the state, but one brave driver decided to drive through one of them. Check out this spooky footage! Credit: CAL FIRE CZU @CALFIRECZU (Twitter)