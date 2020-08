100,000 Cans of Emergency Water Being Delivered by Anheuser-Busch to Help Out During CA Wildfires Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:32s - Published 7 minutes ago 100,000 Cans of Emergency Water Being Delivered by Anheuser-Busch to Help Out During CA Wildfires In the midst of the California wildfires, Anheuser-Busch is delivering over 100,000 cans of water to local communities that have been impacted. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

