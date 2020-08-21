California Wildfires Threaten Homeowners, But So Do Shelters Full Of COVID

Even for a state prone to natural disasters, California's had a catastrophic week.

At least four people have died as a result of the wildfires exploding in the northern and central areas.

This is fueled by a blistering heat wave and a blitz of lightning strikes, reports CNN.

One of the hard-hit areas is Vacaville which sits about 60 miles from San Francisco.

Sll that's left of some neighborhoods are piles of ash and black embers.

In some shelters, thousands of people fleeing the raging flames.

But many stay behind to brave the fire due to the risk of coronavirus infections.