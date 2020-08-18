Global  
 

Planes dump fire retardant on blaze ravaging Napa County, California

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Fire ravages hillsides in Napa County, California, on Wednesday evening (August 18) as planes continue to battle the inferno.

Footage from the Spanish Flat area shows the blaze spreading across the landscape with smoke pouring into the sky.

Families have been evacuated as large numbers of structures have already been destroyed, The state has been hit with more than 30 wildfires, some caused by lightning strikes, which have ignited dry hillsides.

Fires have spread across more than 120,000 acres of land.

Soaring temperatures in the Death Valley area along with winds and dry conditions have created conditions that have allowed the blaze to spread.

In Los Angeles more than 1.5 million people have been without power due to the fires affecting electricity output.




