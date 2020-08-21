California ranch families attempt to fend off wildfire without professional assistance

Local families in the hills of Napa County, California, attempt to fend off a wildfire with makeshift tools and without any professional assistance.

Footage, filmed on August 20, shows the group in Pope Valley using garden tools and water hoses to try and slow down the spread of the blaze in extremely windy conditions.

The families are also seeing using a tractor to create a barrier of mud on a field to try and stop the fire from spreading across.

According to the filmer, the men managed to save two homes which were threatened by the encroaching wildfire.