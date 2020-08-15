Hancock announces replacement for PHE

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced the formation of a new organisation, the National Institute for Health Protection, which will replace Public Health England.

Mr Hancock said the new organisation will have a “single and relentless mission” of "protecting people from external threats to this country's health".

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn