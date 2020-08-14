Global  
 

Former senior Trump official endorses Joe Biden in presidential race

Former senior Trump official endorses Joe Biden in presidential race

Former senior Trump official endorses Joe Biden in presidential race

Donald Trump's former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff MilesTaylor comes out in support of Joe Biden and describes Mr Trump's presidencyas "terrifying".


Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden

Miles Taylor was once a Trump administration political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019. He also served a chief of staff to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Now, CNN reports Taylor has endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in his presidential campaign. One of the highest-ranking former Trump administration officials to do so, Taylor endorsed Biden in a video produced by Republican Voters Against Trump.

