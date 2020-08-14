Donald Trump's former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff MilesTaylor comes out in support of Joe Biden and describes Mr Trump's presidencyas "terrifying".

Former senior Trump official endorses Joe Biden in presidential race

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a warning to airlines that terrorists may try to hide explosives inside small tubes of toothpaste or skin care..

The Department of Homeland Security warned airlines Wednesday to be on heightened alert for passengers hiding explosives in their shoes. Former CIA deputy..

Miles Taylor, who left DHS in 2019, appeared in an ad for Republican Voters Against Trump.

Former High-Ranking Trump Admin Official Jumps Ship, Endorses Biden Miles Taylor was once a Trump administration political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019. He also served a chief of staff to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Now, CNN reports Taylor has endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in his presidential campaign. One of the highest-ranking former Trump administration officials to do so, Taylor endorsed Biden in a video produced by Republican Voters Against Trump.

One message rang out after the first night of the Democratic National Convention: the party is uniting behind former Vice President Joe Biden. The previous 2020..

By a strange twist of political fate, Joe Biden may fit this moment perfectly. His strengths are decency and normalcy and this country is longing for both.

President Trump’s pardon of the famed suffragist Susan B. Anthony comes as women celebrate the 100th anniversary of their right to vote, and Joseph R. Biden..

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss her speech at the Democratic National Convention, and how she sees Democratic nominee Joe..

The famous Suffragette was convicted by an all-male jury of illegally voting when women were barred.

President Trump has revealed whom he's going to pardon this week -- and no, it's not Joe Exotic ... strangely, it's Susan B. Anthony. DT made the announcement..

Paul Manafort's "proximity to Trump created opportunities for Russian intelligence services to exert influence over, and acquire confidential information on, the..

President Donald Trump says former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech during the first night of the virtual Democratic Convention was 'divisive.' (Aug...