Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kylie Jenner Responds To 'Brown Skin Girl' Drama & Travis Scott Speaks On Raising Stormi

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Kylie Jenner Responds To 'Brown Skin Girl' Drama & Travis Scott Speaks On Raising Stormi

Kylie Jenner Responds To 'Brown Skin Girl' Drama & Travis Scott Speaks On Raising Stormi

Kylie Jenner Responds To 'Brown Skin Girl' Drama & Travis Scott Speaks On Raising Stormi


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Travis Scott raising Stormi to be 'aware' of the world [Video]

Travis Scott raising Stormi to be 'aware' of the world

Travis Scott has revealed that he is raising his and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi to be "aware" of what is happening in the world.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Kylie Jenner denies calling herself 'brown skinned girl' in Instagram post [Video]

Kylie Jenner denies calling herself 'brown skinned girl' in Instagram post

Kylie Jenner has hit back at claims she called herself a "brown skinned girl" in a post on Instagram.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi Amid Breakup Reports [Video]

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi Amid Breakup Reports

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi Amid Breakup Reports

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:38Published