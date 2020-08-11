Kylie Jenner Responds To 'Brown Skin Girl' Drama & Travis Scott Speaks On Raising Stormi
Travis Scott raising Stormi to be 'aware' of the worldTravis Scott has revealed that he is raising his and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi to be "aware" of what is happening in the world.
Kylie Jenner denies calling herself 'brown skinned girl' in Instagram postKylie Jenner has hit back at claims she called herself a "brown skinned girl" in a post on Instagram.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi Amid Breakup ReportsKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi Amid Breakup Reports