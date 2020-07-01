Governor Cuomo To Release Book On Pandemic In October CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:15s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:15s - Published New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is writing a new book about the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Gov. Andrew Cuomo writing a book on his leadership experiences amid COVID-19, due in October New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is writing a book that looks back on his experiences managing the...

USATODAY.com - Published 10 hours ago







Tweets about this Msgt RT @jmen600779: New York Governor Cuomo is set to release a book on his Covid 19 response. ..🤔🤔🤔 So he found time to write a book after hi… 19 minutes ago ♔ RT @balleralert: Crown Publishing Group announced Tuesday it’s putting out a new book by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this fall on the ex… 34 minutes ago Jeff..🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 New York Governor Cuomo is set to release a book on his Covid 19 response. ..🤔🤔🤔 So he found time to write a book… https://t.co/4bMHmMktLd 1 hour ago BallerAlert Crown Publishing Group announced Tuesday it’s putting out a new book by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this fall on… https://t.co/k0nlKEqp8l 2 hours ago Bryan DeAnda You just can’t make this stuff up... 😂 https://t.co/q5ARhAqCEf 4 hours ago dolphinlady 😷 🌴🌴🐬Suburban mom RT @WFLA: NY Governor Cuomo to release book on coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/GFJJWEzBkg https://t.co/xBRbQNYbuU 4 hours ago Daisy Ruth "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic" will hit bookstands on Oct. 13. https://t.co/PLRkzJPbPu 4 hours ago WFLA NEWS NY Governor Cuomo to release book on coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/GFJJWEzBkg https://t.co/xBRbQNYbuU 4 hours ago