Governor Cuomo To Release Book On Pandemic In October

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is writing a new book about the pandemic.

New York Governor Cuomo is set to release a book on his Covid 19 response.

 Crown Publishing Group announced Tuesday it's putting out a new book by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this fall

New York Governor Cuomo is set to release a book on his Covid 19 response.

Crown Publishing Group announced Tuesday it's putting out a new book by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this fall

Bryan DeAnda You just can’t make this stuff up... 😂 https://t.co/q5ARhAqCEf 4 hours ago

dolphinlady 😷 🌴🌴🐬Suburban mom RT @WFLA: NY Governor Cuomo to release book on coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/GFJJWEzBkg https://t.co/xBRbQNYbuU 4 hours ago

"American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic" will hit bookstands on Oct. 13.

WFLA NEWS NY Governor Cuomo to release book on coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/GFJJWEzBkg https://t.co/xBRbQNYbuU 4 hours ago


