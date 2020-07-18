Kelly's Stimulus Response

Video Credit: WCBI - Published on August 18, 2020

Congressman Trent Kelly gives his opinion on the Second stimulus bill that will be discussed in the coming weeks.

An enhanced federal unemployment benefit will be one of the first items on the agenda when democrats and republicans return to washington dc in september.

Extending the enhanced federal unemployment benefits was one of several sticking points as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were debating a second stimulus package.

Republicans have offered 400 dollars per week in benefits, while democrats called for six hundred dollars per week.

However, both sides said compromise is possible, in return for aid to the postal service.

Still, mississippi congressman trent kelly says there are still many things that need to be worked out.

"i think it's real telling when the speaker of the house goes, 'we won't even talk if they don't go to two trillion.

That means you're not worried about anything underneath?

Senator mcconnell wants to do a skinny package, i'm fine with that , but i would say, do the tings we can agree on to help the american people.

There have been reports the house could return during the week of august 24th to hold hearings about financial issues plaguing the u s postal service.