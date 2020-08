Sally Yates, who was fired by President Donald Trump after just days on the job as his acting Attorney General, lambasted Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday for targeting public servants and accused him of 'weaponizing' the Justice Department .

Democrats pushed a message of unity on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, and Senator Bernie..

Day 2 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention; Colleges struggling to reopen during pandemic

Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

By Stephen Lendman The claim by the Wall Street Journal that four Iranian tankers were intercepted carrying fuel to Venezuela, the US Justice Department and..

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer was arrested and charged with espionage, the United States Justice Department said..

President Trump's former 2016 campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, is suing Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to..

U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

The attorneys general of Washington and Pennsylvania say they are leading states suing to block service changes at the U.S. Postal Service, even as the..

Plus: The Golden State Killer hears from victims, hope for the U.S. Postal Service, promising coronavirus news and the governor declares an emergency over..

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images US President Donald Trump, belatedly realizing that the US Postal Service is far more popular than he..

"I will not let my foot off the gas so long as the postal officials continue to violate the law through the procedural steps that are here," said Pennsylvania..

President Trump made a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Monday where he continued his attacks on Democrats as they kicked off the Democratic National Convention in..

Former President Bill Clinton slammed President Trump's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and gave a full-throated endorsement of Joe Biden. "At a time like..

Convention speaker Sally Yates wrongly assumed the rule of law would govern Trump's DOJ. Our plan would revive trust in an agency named for an ideal.