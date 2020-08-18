Wuhan Holds Packed Post-COVID Pool Party

WUHAN, CHINA — The city of Wuhan is now known globally and for all the wrong reasons, and after a disturbing video surfaced online of a packed pool party, they're not exactly helping their case.

Partygoers in the former coronavirus epicenter recreated the iconic packed swimming pool scene when they squeezed into the popular Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park, and all without masks!

Music fans flocked to the park for the Wuhan Happy Valley HOHA Electronic Music Festival between July 11th August 30th.

The event hosts more than 50 celebrities and famous musicians.

The water park re-opened in June after being closed due to the city's well-reported 76-day lockdown and despite the crowdedness seen here, the park is only at 50% capacity, that's according to local news.

And for those of you brave enough, in an attempt to boost the economy, the Hubei government has been offering discounted entry prices to 400 tourist sites throughout the province with this water park being one of them.

Morale boosting or just plain stupid?

Leave your comments below.

