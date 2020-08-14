'Certain that Sushant will get justice now', says relative after SC orders CBI enquiry

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Chirag Paswan reacted over Supreme Court's verdict to transfer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Not only the truth will surface now but those names will also come out who were behind disrupting the investigation in the case. I hope the Court's order has brought relief to Sushant Singh Rajput's family," said Chirag Paswan.
The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The top court asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to the CBI and added that any new casein connection with the actor's death will also be probed by the CBI. Many people welcomed the SC order in the case and said that this is a step towards justice for the deceased actor's family members. LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that those who had been trying to mislead the probe should also be made accountable and welcomed the SC order. Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal in seeking justice for the late actor also lauded the SC order. Meanwhile, Bihar DGP slammed the Mumbai police and said that the steps they took were illegal and unconstitutional. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June, 2020. The late actor's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. Watch the full video for all the details.
President of Bihar Police Association, Mrityunjay Singh said that the uniform was insulted in Mumbai and after Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai, the police uniform will get justice. He said, "We all are waiting for justice from Supreme Court (on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai). Justice will be served from SC today. I want to say that the uniform has been insulted in Mumbai, so today uniform will get justice. Entire country knows how much effort Mumbai police was putting. Bihar police stand with justice. Mumbai Police will get a lesson today. Supreme Court will pronounce verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai on Aug 19.
Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. SSR father's lawyer Vikas Singh said, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Supreme Court ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct. SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict."
The Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey reacted over the Supreme Court verdict over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Bihar DGP said, "I am very happy. The Supreme Court's..