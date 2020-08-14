'Certain that Sushant will get justice now', says relative after SC orders CBI enquiry

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:04s
Supreme Court ordered CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19.

Sushant Singh Rajput's relative Neeraj Singh thanked SC and said, "Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who were a part of this movement for justice.

Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly died by suicide on June 14.


