Not fit for me to comment on SC's verdict: Sanjay Raut

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut avoided commenting over the Supreme Court verdict over in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court," said Sanjay Raut.

"Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments.

Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here and to provide justice to all has been the norm," Sanjay Raut added.


