Trump Campaign, Republican National Committee Sue N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy Over Vote-By-Mail Executive Order
The lawsuit says only state legislatures have the authority to change election rules.
USAProud RT @AbbyJohnson: Since the Trump campaign has confirmed, I guess I can, too. 😀
I am speaking at the Republican National Convention!!
tsartbot RT @heretosaveday07: Covington Catholic high school student Nick Sandmann, who was viciously smeared by the establishment media and has won… 3 minutes ago
Teresa Wilson RT @BreitbartNews: Covington Catholic high school student Nick Sandmann will speak at the Republican National Convention (RNC), Trump campa… 7 minutes ago
Joe Biden Officially Nominated In Second Night Of Democratic National ConventionJoe Biden is officially the Democratic nominee for president. It was a virtual show of support during Tuesday's Democratic National Convention, and some Republicans played a prominent role; CBS2's Dick..
MIami-Dade Mayoral Race To Be Decided In NovemberThe race for Miami-Dade mayor will be decided in November's general election between Republican Esteban Bovo Jr. and Democrat Daniella Levine Cava.
Day 2 Of The Democratic National Convention Gets UnderwayAllen Martin talks to CBS Political Correspondant Ed O'Keefe about Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention as well as Former First Lady Michelle Obama's powerful speech on Day 1.