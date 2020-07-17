breonna sign damaged

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

Arrest of louisville police officers involved in the death of breonna taylor has been vandalized.

L3: abc 36 news white breonna taylor billboard vandalized louisville according to investigators..

The billboard on lexington road and spring street now has red paint splashed on top of taylor's face.

O, the oprah magazine previously commissioned the billboards which show taylor on the cover of its september issue along with the quote, "if you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to