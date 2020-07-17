Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

breonna sign damaged

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
breonna sign damaged
vandals strike

Arrest of louisville police officers involved in the death of breonna taylor has been vandalized.

L3: abc 36 news white breonna taylor billboard vandalized louisville according to investigators..

The billboard on lexington road and spring street now has red paint splashed on top of taylor's face.

O, the oprah magazine previously commissioned the billboards which show taylor on the cover of its september issue along with the quote, "if you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Community supports neighbor, Black Lives Matter message after yard sign stolen [Video]

Community supports neighbor, Black Lives Matter message after yard sign stolen

A Baltimore County woman turned a negative to a positive when someone stole her “Black Lives Matter" lawn sign.

Credit: WBAL     Duration: 02:08Published
5 Ways to Continue Demanding Justice for Black Lives [Video]

5 Ways to Continue Demanding Justice for Black Lives

Many people are frustrated that no arrests have been made in relation to the killings of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain and countless other Black people.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published