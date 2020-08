Claire's Forecast 8-19

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:50s - Published 10 hours ago

COOL FOR ONE MORE DAY BEFORETEMPERATURES START WARMING UPTOMORROW.HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST HAS CLEARSKIES THIS MORNING WITH CHILLYTEMPERATURES IN THE LOW 50S.TODAY WILL BE A COPY OFYESTERDAY'S FORECAST.

MOSTLYSUNNY THIS AFTERNOON AND ITSTAYS COMFORTABLE WITH HIGHS INTHE MID 70S,SKIES REMAIN MOSTLY CLEAROVERNIGHT WITH LOWS IN THE MID50S, NOT AS CHILLY, BUTSTILL JACKET WEATHER THURSDAYMORNING.WARMING UP THURSDAY THROUGH THEEND OF THE WEEK WITHTEMPERATURES BACKUP INTO THE 80S.

SUNSHINE STICKSAROUND THROUGH SATURDAY.

NEXTCHANCE FOR STORMS HOLDS OFFUNTIL SUNDAY.TODAY MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGHS IN THEMID 70S.TONIGHT MOSTLY CLEAR.

LOWS INTHE MID 50S.THE 7-DAY FORECAST HAS A WARM UPON THE WAY FOR THE REST OF THEWEEK.

MOSTLYSUNNY THURSDAY WITH HIGHS IN THELOW 80S.

SUNNY FRIDAY ANDSATURDAY WITH HIGHSIN THE UPPER 80S!

SCATTEREDSTORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY WITHHIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.MOSTLY SUNNY WITH HIGHS IN THEMID 80S NEXT MONDAY.

PARTLYCLOUDY LOW 80STUESDAY.