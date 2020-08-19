YMCA Outdoor Classes

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 1 day ago

Inland.

((adlib wrap)) the ymca in eugene is taking fitness classes outside with their brand-new outdoor studio.

The 720-square- foot space offers members more options for in- person classes, plus the safety of the outdoors.

The area is covered by a tent to protect people from the sun and rain and the ground is covered with artificial turf to protect members' yoga mats and knees.

The director of health and wellness explains why it was important they get in-person classes running again.

Kimberly miller / director of health & wellness at eugene family ymca "you absolutely get a different workout when you're physically with other people.

You support one another, you celebrate one another, and there's an accountability that we don't necessarily have when we're by ourselves."

Duration 10" the "y" is also still offering in-person masked classes in its "movement center" as well as live and recorded zoom classes.

Hamilton construction is working on