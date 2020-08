Democratic National Convention Enters Day 3 CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:31s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:31s - Published Democratic National Convention Enters Day 3 It's day three of the Democratic National Convention. Speakers include vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama. Skyler Henry reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Thea Garland RT @DLinDC: What we're watching: ▶️Merkel-Putin call on Belarus ▶️Expanded US restrictions on Huawei ▶️Oracle enters bidding for TikTok ▶️… 3 hours ago Chris Denhart DNC Snoozefest Enters Second Night – Dems Officially Nominate Biden |via #TheBonginoReport|#Bongino| https://t.co/RNhc1nUHLa 8 hours ago jose abraham The Democratic National Convention may be very unusual this year, but as with other "modern conventions, we have go… https://t.co/RmEQVhZlE7 17 hours ago Record and Landmark The Democratic National Convention enters its second night. Watch live and follow the latest updates. https://t.co/MKcyZUCjsg 18 hours ago David Livingston What we're watching: ▶️Merkel-Putin call on Belarus ▶️Expanded US restrictions on Huawei ▶️Oracle enters bidding f… https://t.co/wY1pKFFjFE 1 day ago X-Entertainments Joe Biden's Pivot to Delaware DNC Saves Millions in Security Costs: The Democratic National Convention deciding to… https://t.co/GxNT498AkW 1 day ago X-Entertainments Celebrities react to night one of the DNC - Fox News https://t.co/erEBV53l01 1 day ago PATRIOT & A DEPLORABLE FOR TRUMP Monday marks the start of the 2020 Democratic National Convention as the presidential campaign, which has been upen… https://t.co/4HnONJb6lO 2 days ago