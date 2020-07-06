Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Goodyear addresses misconceptions after President Trump’s tweet on alleged ‘MAGA’ hat ban

Video Credit: WJW - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Goodyear addresses misconceptions after President Trump’s tweet on alleged ‘MAGA’ hat ban

Goodyear addresses misconceptions after President Trump’s tweet on alleged ‘MAGA’ hat ban

Some Ohio lawmakers are speaking out against President Trump’s tweet calling for the boycott of Goodyear, which is based in Akron.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Goodyear tumbles 6% after Trump tweets to boycott the company over MAGA hat ban (GT)

Goodyear tumbles 6% after Trump tweets to boycott the company over MAGA hat ban (GT) · *Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. dropped as much as 6% on Wednesday after President Trump tweeted to...
Business Insider - Published

CNN’s Joe Johns Grills Kellyanne Conway on Goodyear’s MAGA Hat Ban: ‘Is That a Reason to Boycott an American Company?’

CNN White House correspondent Joe Johns caught White House counselor Kellyanne Conway off guard when...
Mediaite - Published

Trump calls for Goodyear boycott after alleged employee MAGA hat ban

'Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!', president tweets
Independent - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

CNN’s Anderson Cooper Calls Trump’s Twitter Attack on NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace ‘Racist, Just Plain and Simple’ [Video]

CNN’s Anderson Cooper Calls Trump’s Twitter Attack on NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace ‘Racist, Just Plain and Simple’

“Racist, just plain and simple,” that’s how CNN’s Anderson Cooper describes President Trump’s tweet attacking NASCAR’s lone Black driver Bubba Wallace. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:38Published
President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' [Video]

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax'

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' In a tweet, Trump wrote that NASCAR's only Black full-time driver should apologize to other racers and officials. President Trump, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:37Published