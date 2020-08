Timberwolves Working With NBA, Yale On New Saliva-Based COVID-19 Test Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:23s - Published 1 day ago Timberwolves Working With NBA, Yale On New Saliva-Based COVID-19 Test The Minnesota Timberwolves are part of a new game-plan approved by the FDA to screen for the virus, Norman Seawright reports (2:23).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Aug. 19, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this