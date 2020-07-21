Global  
 

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds.

In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004, the Anfield fixture providesMarcelo Bielsa’s second-tier champions with the most sobering of challenges.


Premier League fixtures released - Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

 Champions Liverpool will face promoted Leeds in the standout opening weekend game of the 2020-21 Premier League season.
How's it turned out for your side? Premier League club-by-club fixture list

 Find out your club's full fixture list for the 2020-21 Premier League season.
'I'm still more a person of Jesus' - Vunipola explains decision not to kneel

 England number eight Billy Vunipola says his Christian faith meant he was uncomfortable taking a knee in the Premiership's anti-racism protest.
'I'm still more a person of Jesus' - Billy Vunipola explains protest decision

 England number eight Billy Vunipola says his Christian faith meant he was uncomfortable taking a knee in the Premiership's anti-racism protest.
Champions League: Messi, Ronaldo To Miss Semis For First Time In 15 years

 Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had last missed out on the Champions League semi-finals in the 2004-05 season when Liverpool managed to register a memorable..
Friday's gossip column - Liverpool make contact over Thiago

 Liverpool make contact over Thiago Alcantara, Man Utd to rival Chelsea for Ben Chilwell, Arsenal set to announce Willian, plus more.
Thursday's gossip column - Liverpool face Man City competition for Thiago

 Liverpool face competition for midfielder, Watford forward speaks up on interest, Arsenal open to offers for striker, plus more.
Leeds hold open-top bus celebration after winning Championship [Video]

Leeds hold open-top bus celebration after winning Championship

10,000 Leeds United fans defy COVID-19 distancing guidelines and descend on Elland Road to cheer players in open-top bus celebrations. Video credit: Simon Webster.

Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre [Video]

Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre

A street sign in honour of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is installed in Leeds city centre after his side secured the Championship and promotion to the Premier League.

Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton [Video]

Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Ashington to pay their respects to World Cup-winning hero Jack Charlton.Leeds United legend Charlton, who went on to become a successful manager most notably with the Republic of Ireland, died earlier this month aged 85.

Premier League transfer round-up: Lovren leaves Liverpool [Video]

Premier League transfer round-up: Lovren leaves Liverpool

A look at the latest news from the Premier League as the transfer windowopens. Dejan Lovren leaves Liverpool and Adam Lallana is close to followingthe Croat out of the Anfield exit.

Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy [Video]

Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy

Despite calls for supporters to stay away, thousands of fans gathered around Anfield stadium as Liverpool brought home the Premier League trophyView on euronews

Clean-up operation in full swing following Liverpool title celebrations [Video]

Clean-up operation in full swing following Liverpool title celebrations

Courtesy: Liverpool City CouncilWorkers from Liverpool City Council and Liverpool FC begin work on cleaning up the city's streets following celebrations as the club lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday.Nine people were arrested as thousands of fans gathered outside Anfield, despite warnings to stay at home.

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign [Video]

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.

Premier League fixtures released - Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

Champions Liverpool will face promoted Leeds in the standout opening weekend game of the 2020-21...
Liverpool host Leeds in opening Premier League fixtures

Champions Liverpool will face promoted Leeds in the standout opening weekend game of the 2020-21...
Manchester United face Arsenal in ‘leaked’ Premier League opening weekend fixture list, Leeds could play Newcastle, while Chelsea host Southampton

The 2020/21 Premier League opening weekend fixture list may have been leaked online, according to...
reshadeco

MRP Soerianatanegara RT @LivEchoLFC: Serious Leeds United warning for Liverpool after Premier League fixtures released. 🔮 https://t.co/rJPeXWjtxI 5 seconds ago

Tundeeleniyan_0

BABY PLUTO💀 RT @DaveOCKOP: Full list of Premier League fixtures for Liverpool. https://t.co/5el5N5DuZs 5 seconds ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend: https://t.co/IYLE67zPMS #PremierLeague #PremierLeague 8 seconds ago

Eurosport_UK

Eurosport UK 📅 October: Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea (H) 📅 Jan 16: Liverpool (A) 📅 April 24: Leeds United (A) 👇 Manchester Unit… https://t.co/35c0PyxAV5 35 seconds ago

Jayzamani_

Jay Zamani RT @afcstuff: Arsenal Premier League fixtures in full (1/3): SEPTEMBER: Fulham A West Ham H Liverpool A OCTOBER: Sheffield Utd H Manchest… 49 seconds ago

Graham_Sargent1

Graham Sargent RT @LFC_Tonks: Breaking News: Liverpool's Premier League fixtures have been leaked! And we have to play everyone.... Twice! 😯 #LFC 2 minutes ago

chrissy1893

Chris.AFC93 Oh would you look at that, another ridiculous beginning for our Premier League fixtures. Liverpool, Man City and Ma… https://t.co/GpPnHFBP2Q 3 minutes ago

gold_slugsx

Gold Slugs Here we go the premier league fixtures for 2021💪 are u happy 😆😆 Who are u backing Chelsea🏆 Manunited🏅 Man city ⚽… https://t.co/jPpeI6PPz0 3 minutes ago


Barnes: I don't fear for Leeds in PL [Video]

Barnes: I don't fear for Leeds in PL

John Barnes expects Leeds to flourish in the Premier League despite their opening day fixture at champions Liverpool.

Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk [Video]

Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk

We start with Leeds United and their chase for Gent forward Jonathan David. The young Canadian has made quite the impression over in Belgium, and could be a Premier League player very soon. Next we..

Lampard 'surprised' by England fixture dates [Video]

Lampard 'surprised' by England fixture dates

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he is 'really surprised' by the scheduling of two England Nations League fixtures just before the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

