Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Ashington to pay their respects to World Cup-winning hero Jack Charlton.Leeds United legend Charlton, who went on to become a successful manager most notably with the Republic of Ireland, died earlier this month aged 85.
Courtesy: Liverpool City CouncilWorkers from Liverpool City Council and Liverpool FC begin work on cleaning up the city's streets following celebrations as the club lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday.Nine people were arrested as thousands of fans gathered outside Anfield, despite warnings to stay at home.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.
