California wildfires turn deadly Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:00s - Published 7 minutes ago California wildfires turn deadly Breaking news out of California where firefighters are battling hundreds of new wild fires. The fast moving flames forcing entire towns to evacuate, and now the fires have turned deadly. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FIREFIGHTERS ARE BATTLINGHUNDREDS OF NEW WILDFIRES.THE FAST-MOVING FLAMES FORCINGENTIRE TOWNS TO EVACUATE -- ANDNOW THE FIRES HAVE TURNEDDEADLY.ABC'S MONA KOSAR ABDI TELLS YOUHOW ONE WOMAN BARELY MADE ITOUT.THIS MORNING -- SOT - NO MATTE"THE FIRE IS EVERYWHERE!" FEARAND DEVASTATION ACROSSCALIFORNIA.SOT - NO MATTE MOS - WE'VE BEENTHROUGH A LOT OF FIRES, A LOTFIRES IN THIS AREA.NOTHING LIKE THIS.MOS - LOOKED UP AND THE BACK OFMY HOUSE WAS ON FIRE.HUNDREDS OF WILDFIRES RAVAGINGTHE STATE- THE BAY AREA NOW THEHARDEST HIT OF ALL...NAT FIRE VIDEO " THE FIRE'SCONG DOWN THE HILL, SO WE'RELEAVING" THOUSANDS IN THEREGION WAKING UP IN THE MIDDLEOF THE NIGHT TO FIND OMINOUSSCENES SOT - NO MATTE I COULDSEE THE RED GLOW AND I WASHEARING EXPLOSIONS.ONE WOMAN SAYING SHE WAS ONLYABLE TO ESCAPE THE ONCOMINGFLAMES BECAUSE A FRIEND CALLEDTO WARN HER.SOT - NO MATTE SHE TOLD ME ITENROUTE FOR AERIAL SUPPORT --ASHED -- KILLING THE PILOTAND SPARKING AN NEW FIRE.OFFICIALS SAY THURSDAY MULTIPLEWILDFIRES HAVE NOW BURNED INTOEACH OTHER -- CREATING MASSIVESPANS OF FLAMES CALLED"COMPLEXES"...INCLUDING ONE NEAR SANTA CLARATHAT HAS BURNED NEARLY1HOUSAND ACRES.SOT - CHIEF JEREMY RAHN // CALFIRE THE SIZE AND COMPLEXITY ISCHALLENGING ALL AECTS OFEMERGENCY RESPONSE.IN NAPA -- MORE THAN46-THOUSAND ACRES HAVE ALREADYBURNED AND AT LEAST2-THOUSAND HOMES ARETHREATENED AND MORE THAN 50HAVE ALREADY BEEN DESTROYED.NAT AND NEAR SANTA CRUZ -- NATA STAGGERING 22 FIRESAVEBURNED TOGETHER -- MORE THAN20-THOUSAND PEOPLE NOWEVACUATED AMID THE SERIOUSTHREAT TO SAFETY.NATS - CODE 3 AMBULANCE FORBURN INJURIES.TWO VICTIMS EN ROUTE.FIREFIGHTERS NOW URGING ANYONEIN THE FIRES PATHS -- TO TAKETHEIR SAFETY INTO THEIR OWNHANDS.SOT - CECILE JULIETTE // CALFIRE EVEN IF YOU THINK THEFIRES IT A GOOD DISTANCE AWAY,WE DON'T KNOW WHAT'S GOING TOHAPPEN// WE NEED EVERYONE TOTHE STATE REPORTED L





