Navalny is 'a catalyst for Russians' own discontent' says analyst
Navalny is 'a catalyst for Russians' own discontent' says analyst
For almost 20 years, Navalny has been striking at the Kremlin's Achilles heel of corruption.
He may have missed that the thin line has moved, says Mark Galeotti.
View on euronews
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kremlin foes who suffer mysterious fates Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after an apparent poisoning. Megan Revell details previous incidents in which opponents of the Kremlin have been victims of poisoning or suspected poisoning. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:55 Published on January 1, 1970 Russian opposition leader in hospital coma Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday, after drinking a cup of tea that his spokeswoman said she believed was laced with poison. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this