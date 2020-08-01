Delhi restaurants and hotels allowed to serve liquor, bars to stay closed | Oneindia News

S Delhi battles the Coronavirus pandemic, a slight relief for the restaurants and hotels in the capital as the Delhi government has allowed the restaurants and hotels in the city to serve liquor to their customers however the bars will remain shut under the unclock guidelines issued by the centre.

The Centre and the Delhi government had allowed restaurants to open from June 8 but serving liquor was prohibited.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia directed the excise department to issue necessary permission for serving liquor in the restaurants and hotels.