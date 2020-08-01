Delhi restaurants and hotels allowed to serve liquor, bars to stay closed | Oneindia News

Global  
 

S Delhi battles the Coronavirus pandemic, a slight relief for the restaurants and hotels in the capital as the Delhi government has allowed the restaurants and hotels in the city to serve liquor to their customers however the bars will remain shut under the unclock guidelines issued by the centre.

The Centre and the Delhi government had allowed restaurants to open from June 8 but serving liquor was prohibited.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia directed the excise department to issue necessary permission for serving liquor in the restaurants and hotels.


Delhi: Restaurants, hotels and clubs allowed to serve liquor, bars to stay closed

Restaurants, hotels and clubs in Delhi can now serve liquor thanks to a direction given to the excise...
Delhi government allows serving liquor in restaurants, hotels amid COVID-19 pandemic

Liquor will be served at the table in restaurants and in hotel rooms in Delhi even as bars will...
