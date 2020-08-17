Nick on the potential for LeBron's Lakers to bounce back if they make adjustments ahead of Gm 2 vs Dame's Blazers
Nick Wright talks Los Angeles Lakers and their ability to bounce back against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs tonight in the bubble.
He feels with some offensive and lineup adjustments, there will be no problems for LeBron James to prevail with his team.