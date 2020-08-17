Power shut off at house where influencers wouldn't stop partying
The city of Los Angeles cut power to a rental home where TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Noah Beck and Blake Gray live...in response to parties held at the residence amid the pandemic.The three men are members of a creator collective known as the Sway House.“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, .hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders.The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community,”.Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s statement said