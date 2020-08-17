Power shut off at house where influencers wouldn't stop partying

LAPD reportedly breaks up Bryce Hall's massive birthday party at Sway House



TikTok star Bryce Hall threw a massive 21st birthdayparty on August 14 at the Los Angeles mansion thatis home to the Sway House creator collective.There appeared to be more than 100 masklessguests in..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:59 Published 3 days ago