23ABC News at 7 p.m.

367 KNOWN WILDFIRES CONTINUEBURNING ACROSSTHE STATE.

367 KNOWN WILDFIRES CONTINUEBURNING ACROSSTHE STATE.
AND IF YOU HAVESTEPPED OUTSIDE YOU'VE NOTICEDSMOKE IN THE AIR.CAUSING BAD AIR QUALITY FOR OURREGIONTHE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ISSAYING THE AIR QUALITYIS NOW CONSIDERED UNHEALTHY FORKERN COUNTYRESIDENTS STRESSING FOLKS SHOULDSTAY INDOORS IF THEYCAN..23ABC SPOKE WITH ANTHONY PRESTOWITH THE SAN JOAQUINVALLEY AIR POLLUTION CONTROLDISTRICT .ANDHE TELLS US THE MULTIPLE FIRESTHAT ARE CURRENTLY BLAZINGTHROUGHOUT THE STATE ARE SENDINGSMOKEAND IMPACTING ALL 8 COUNTIES OFTHE SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY..HE SAYS IT IS IMPORTANT TOREDUCE OUTDOOR ACTIVITY WHENPARTICULATE MATTER IS AT LEVEL 4OR LEVEL 5 ANDCONSIDERED UNHEALTHY."BREATHING IN PARTICULATE MATTERPOLUTION CAN HAVE ALL TYPES OFSEVERE REACTION TO YOURRESPIRATORY SYSTEM AND EVEN TOYOUR HEART."AND COMING UP TONIGHT AT 11 WEWILL HEAR MORE FROM PRESTO ASWELL AS FROM THE NATIONALWEATHER SERVICE TO FIND OUT MOREON WHAT KERN COUNTY RESIDENTSARE URGED TO DO AT A TIME LIKE THIS.23 ABC'S METEROLOGIST BRANDONMICHAELS JOINS US NOW LIVE INCENTRAL BAKERSFIELD WITH DETAILSONTHE AIR QUALITY AND WHAT WE CANEXPECT MOVING FORWARDIN REGARDS TO THE TRIPLE-DIGITHEAT... BRANDON?TEMPERATURES ARE HOT AGAINTUESDAY, BUT OVERALL NOT ASHOT AS THEY WERE MONDAY OR OVERTHE WEEKEND.THAT'S THANKS TO A THICK LAYEROF SMOKE THAT HAS SETTLED OVERKERN COUNTY.THAT SMOKE, IN ADDITION TOPROMPTING AN AIR QUALITY ALERT,WILL MAKE TEMPERATURES TOUGH TOFORECAST IN THE COMING DAYS.IN GENERAL, IT HAS THE POTENTIALTO KEEP US A BIT COOLER THANEXPECTED, BUT TRIPLE DIGIT HIGHSARE STILLIN THE FORECAST, AND ANEXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS STILLIN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY.HIGHS ON WEDNESDAY WILL BEAROUND 106 IN BAKERSFIELD,WITH TRIPLE DIGITS EXPECTED INTHE KERN RIVER VALLEYAGAIN, AND MORE 90S FOR FRAZIERPARK AND TEHACHAPI.IN ADDITION TO HEAT AND HAZE,WE'RE ALSO TRACKING THEPOTENTIAL FOR THUNDERSTORMS.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECTFOR THE KERN COUNTY MOUNTAINSAND DESERT UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY,THANKS TO THEPOTENTIAL FOR SLOW MOVING STORMSTHAT COULD DROPHEAVY RAIN.ADDITIONAL STORMS WILL BEPOSSIBLE WEDNESDAY,MAINLY IN THE KERN RIVER VALLEYAND THE KERN COUNTYDESERT.A MAN AND WOMAN FROM TRACY WHOARE ACCUSSED OFARE ACCUSSED OFEMBEZZLING MILLIONS FROM KERNCOUNTY AGRICULTURALBUSINESS, ARE FINALLY BEHINDBARS AFTER A 3 YEARINVESTIGATIONINVESTIGATORS SAY JON WILLIAMSCHMIDT AND DEBORAHHOLLIS-COBURN STOLE MORE THAN 4MILLION DOLLARS AND WARRANTSWERE ISSUED FOR THEIR ARRESTABOUT THREE WEEKSAGO.THE KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEAND FRESNO COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE TRACKED THE TWODOWN IN CLOVIS,, JUSTNORTH OF FRESNO, THEY WERE TAKENTO THE FRESNOCOUNTY JAIL AND HAVE SINCE BEENTRANSPORTED TO THE KERN COUNTYJAIL.BAIL IS SET AT $4 MILLIONDOLLARS EACH.

KCSO OFFICIALSSAYING NOW, THEY WILL PAY THECONSEQUENCES.WE TAKE IT SERIOUS REGARDLESS OFWHATTHEY ARE A VICTIM OF OTHERCRIMES ARE BY NO MEANS ANYDIFFERENT, BUT WEHOPE IT DOES SEND A MESSAGE THATTHESE ARE SERIOUS CRIMES AND YOUCAN FACESERIOUS CONSEQUENCESACCORDING TO THE KERN COUNTYSUPERIOR COURT WEBSITE WILLIAMSCHMIDT AND HOLLIS-COBURN ARESCHMIDT AND HOLLIS-COBURNARE EXPECTED TO BE IN COURT ONAUGUST 21ST FOR THEIR FELONYARRIANGMENT.NEW DETAILS TONIGHT --GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM GIVING ANUPDATE ON THE MONITORINGLIST FOR COUNTIES DURING HISDAILY COVID-19 PRESSBRIEFING...HE SAID -- TWO COUNTIES, SANDIEGO AND PLACER, HAVEDROPPED OFF THE STATE'SMONITORING LIST THIS WEEK.NEWSOM SAID IF THINGS CONTINUETO IMPROVE, HE SEES SANFRANCISCO COUNTY COULD BEDROPPED FROM THE LIST AS EARLYAS TOMORROW..."WE WANT TO SEE THIS LIST GETDOWN TOZERO.

AND SEE THAT TREND IN ICUSAND HOSPITALIZATIONS GO DOWN.CONTINUE TODROP."NEWSOM SAID THE POSITIVITY RATEOVER A 14-DAY PERIOD INTHE STATE IS NOW AT 6-POINT-6PERCENT.NEWSOM SAID THE STATE HAS NOWTESTED OVER 10 MILLIONPEOPLE.HE ALSO SAID THEY HAVE SEEN ADECREASE IN THE TOTAL NUMBER OFHOSPITALIZATIONS OVER THAT14-DAY PERIOD.HE ALSO MENTIONED THEY ARESEEING A LITTLE BIT OFSTABILIZATION IN THE DECREASE INHOSPITALIZATIONS.NEWSOM SAID I-C-U ADMISSIONRATES ARE ALSO DOWN BY 13PERCENT IN THE LAST 14 DAYS.AND HERE IN KERN COUNTY -- FORTHE 2ND DAY..

COUNTY HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE REPORTING 12 MOREDEATHS ATTRIBUTED TOTHE CORONAVIRUS.THIS COMES AS THE NUMBER OFRECOVERED PATIENTS HASNOW TOPPED 9,000.THE NEW NUMBER OF DEATHS DID NOTNECESSARILY HAPPEN IN THE LAST24 HOUR REPORTING CYCLE.WITH ANOTHER DOZEN FATALITIES..THE TOTAL NUMBER ISNOW 228...IN ADDITION..

ANOTHER 216 CASESPUSHES THE TOTALPOSITIVE CASES IN THE COUNTY TOMORE THAN 27,000.THERE ARE 248 PEOPLEHOSPITALIZED..

AND MORE THAN16-THOUSAND 400 ISOLATING ATHOME.

FOR A FULL BREAKDOWN HEADTO OUR WEBSITE TURN-TO-23-DOT-COM.A TEHACHAPI SALON OWNER SAYSSHES LOST THOUSANDS OFDOLLARS AFTER BEING FORCED TOMOVE HER SERVICESOUTSIDE DUE TO COVID-19GUIDELINES.NOW SHE'S CONSIDERING MOVING OUTOF STATE WHERETHERE ARE LESS REGULATIONS.CHRISTAL HOLDER HAS BEEN ACOSMETOLOGIST FOR MORE THAN30 YEARS, SHE BELIEVES OUTDOORSERVICES ARENOT FEASIBLE FOR HER INDUSTRYADDING WITH HIGH WINDS AND HEATIN TEHACHAPI - IT'S A HARD SELLTO HER CLIENTS.SHE SAYS SHE WAS TAKING EVERYPRECAUTIONWHEN SHE WAS STILL OPERATINGINSIDE BUT SHE ALSO SAYS HERINDUSTRY SPECIALIZES INSANITATION AND CUSTOMERSSHOULD STILL FEEL SAFE MAKINGAPPOINTMENTS."IN BEAUTY SCHOOL THEY DO, YOUKNOW THEY DON'T CARE IF YOU CANCUT HAIRBUT YOU BETTER HAVE YOURSANITATION DOWN.

THAT WAS THEMOST IMPORTANTTHING.

WE WERE ALWAYS SANITIZINGSCISSORS BETWEEN EVERYTHING,WE'RESANITIZING OUR SEATS, AND NOW WEWENT EVEN WENT ABOVE AND BEYONDIMEAN WE WERE WIPING DOWN OURBOARD HANDLES AFTER EACHCLIENTS,WE WERE GOING IN AFTER OURCLIENTS AND WIPING THE BATHROOMDOWN, AND JUST LIKE LITTLETHINGS WE WERE GOING ABOVE ANDBEYOND SO THIS JUSTFEELS SO UNFAIR."AND EVEN THOUGH HER BUSINESS ISSUFFERING,HOLDER DID NOT APPLY FOR THEP-P-E OR CARES ACT LOAN..

ANDSHE SAYS SHE HAS BEEN DEPENDINGON HER SAVINGS, SPOUSAL INCOMEAND UNEMPLOYMENT.HOLDER HAS LOST THREE OF HERFOUR STYLIST.

ANDSAYS IF THINGS DON'T TURN AROUNDSOON SHE MAY LEAVETHE STATE OF CALIFORNIA AND HEADBACK HOME TO IDAHO WHERETHERE SHOPS ARE OPEN AND HERKIDS CAN ATTEND SCHOOL.ONCE AGAIN IF YOU'RE A SMALLBUSINESS THAT IS STILL CONCERNEDABOUT WHETHER OR NOT THE CARESACT IS ACTUALLYFORGIVABLE, THE COUNTY SAYS IFYOU SPENT THE MONEY IN THECORRECT TIME FRAME AND CANPROVIDE PROPER RECEIPTDOCUMENTATION THE LOAN ISFORGIVABLE.THIS WEEK MANY STUDENTS STARTEDTHE NEW SCHOOL YEARFROM HOME AND SOME PARENTS AREGETTING CREATIVE.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO HAS MOREON HOW LOCAL PARENTSARE ADAPTING THEIR HOMES FORSCHOOL."I FIXED UP ONE OF OUR ROOMS SOWHEN THEY'RE IN HERE THEY KNOW'HEY ITS TIME FOR LEARNING, IT'STIME TO LISTEN TO OUR TEACHERS'A LOCAL PARENT TOOK IT UPONHERSELF TO GIVE HER FIRST ANDSECOND GRADE CHILDREN ACLASSROOM EXPERIENCE ASCLOSE TO NORMAL AS POSSIBLE FORTHE NEW SCHOOL YEAR."ONCE I FOUND OUT THAT THEY WEREGOING TO BE ONLINE,DISTANCE LEARNING IT WASACTUALLY MY MOM AND AUNTS IDEATHAT I TURN ONE OF THE ROOMSINTO A CLASSROOM SO ITOOK IT UPON MYSELF TO JUST DOTHE WHOLE ENTIRE ROOM"THIS MOM TOOK THE PLAY ROOM ANDTURNED IT INTO A MAKESHIFTCLASSROOM FOR TWO.."I THINK THEY WERE OK WITH ITJUST NOT WITH THE FACT THATTHEIR TOYS ARENT IN HERE ANYMOREBUT THEY HAVE BEEN GETTINGUSED TO IT LITTLE BY LITTLE"THE NEW SET UP INCLUDES A DESKFOR EACH CHILD, A CALMINGCORNER, CLASS EXPECTATIONS, ANDPOSTERS.

SHE SAYS SHESPENT A LITTLE OVER ONE HUNDREDAND FIFTY DOLLARS TOGET IT READY."I TOLD THEM 'HEY YOURE NOTGOING TO BE IN YOUR ACTUALCLASSROOM BUT I FIXED UP ONE OFOUR ROOMS TO FEEL LIKE ACLASSROOM SO WHEN THEYRE IN THISROOM IT IS LEARNING TIMEAND TIME TO FOCUS AND LISTEN TOOUR TEACHERS, PRETEND MOM ISN'THERE, TREAT IT LIKE AN EVERY DAYCLASSROOM"ACCORDING TO CHILDPSYCHOLOGISTS, CREATING A SPACEA SPACE AND ROUTINE FOR KIDSDURING DISTANCE LEARNING ISESSENTIAL FOR THEIR SUCCESS."WE COME IN HERE WE DO THECALENDER, THEY REMIND ME EVERYDAY ITS TIME TO DO THE CALENDARLIKE THEY WOULD DO IN CLASS ANDWE GO OVER THE CLASSROOM RULESAS WELL"BUT SHE'S NOT THE ONLY PARENTGETTING CREATIVE - WEASKED 23ABC VIEWERS TO SHAREWHAT THEY DID TO CREATE ASPACE FOR THEIR KIDS AND AS YOUSEE HERE MANY PARENTS WENTABOVE AND BEYOND TO MAKE THEIRSTUDENT'S DISTANCELEARNING SPACE UNIQUE.THERE ARE QUITE A FEWCELEBRITIES WHO ARE BAKERSFIELDBORN AND RAISED..

AND SOME OFTHE MOSTACCOMPLISHED ARE THE MEMBERS OF'KORN.'THEY WERE RISING BACK UP THECHARTS AGAIN EARLY THISYEAR... BUT HAD TO CANCEL THEIRENTIRE SUMMER TOUR WHENCOVID-19 HIT.23ABC'S DANIELLE KERNKAMP CAUGHTUP WITH FOUNDINGMEMBER, BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH, ANDHAS MORE ABOUT WHAT THEBAND HAS BEEN UP TO DURINGQUARANTINE.IT IS NICE TO BE BACK WITH YOUHOW AREYOU I'M GOOD HOW ARE YOU BEENWHAT'S BEEN GOING ON?

OH WHOLELOT OF THESAME AS WHAT YOU'VE BEEN DOINGPROBABLY.SITTING AT HOME.

HOME PROJECTS.YOUKNOW WHAT'S CRAZY, ME AND MYBAND KORN HAD A TOUR FOR 6 WEEKSRIGHTBEFORE COVID.

SO I GOT HOMEMARCH 7 FROM THAT TOUR AND THENTHEY SHUTEVERYTHING DOWN AND I HAVE A NEWHOUSE THAT I MOVED ONE BEDROOMINBEFORE THE TOUR SO I HAD BOXESSO I'M LIKE OK THIS SUCKS FORTHE US AND THEWORLD BUT I'M GOING TO MAKE THEBEST OF IT AND IT WAS PERFECTTIMING FORME.EVEN THOUGH YOUR WORLD TOUR WASCANCELED, YOU HAVE STILL BEENBUSY WORKING, LIKE YOUR SONGTHAT WAS JUSTRELEASED, TELL US A LITTLE BITABOUT IT.I'VE BEEN BACK IN THE BAND ITOOK A BREAK ILEFT FOR 8 YEARS, FOUND MYSELFAND MY FAITH AND GOT HEALTHY.KORN DIDVERY WELL ALL THOSE YEARS.

WEGOT NEW MANAGEMENT AND THEYWANTED TOBUILD OUR BRAND BACK UP AND THISWAS GOING TO BE THE BIGGEST YEARSINCEI'VE BEEN BACK AND WE WEREREALLY EXCITED AND THENEVERYTHING JUST GOTCANCELED BUT WE'RE THANKFUL FORTHE TOUR BEFORE THAT SO A LOT OFGOODTHINGS HAPPENED.

WHILE WE'VEBEEN OFF I'M THINKIN, OK, I'M AHOME BODYBECAUSE WE TOUR SO MUCH.

SO I'MTHINKING I'M GOING TO CHILL FORA YEAR.

SO ABOUT6 WEEKS INTO IT THE BAND STARTSTEXTING AND SAYING CAN WE PLEASEWORK I'MGOING CRAZY.

SOME OF THEM HAVENEW BABIES AND MY KID IS 22 SOI'M JUSTLOUNGING AND LOVING LIFE ANDTHEY'RE LIKE PLEASE LET'S WORK.SO WEGO AND GET TOGETHER AND FINISHTHE SONG THE DEVIL WENT DOWN TOGEORGIA FOR THE LATE GREATCHARLIE DANIELS BAND.

THAT WAS APIECE OF OURCHILDHOOD YOU KNOW, IT CROSSEDGENRES THAT SONG AND GOT PLAYEDONPOP COUNTRY RADIO, ALL KINDS OFFANS OF MUSIC LOVED THAT SONGBECAUSE ITWAS A STORY.

VERY DRAMATIC SO WEWANTED TO HONOR HIM.

WE ACTUALLYRECORDED IT LAST YEAR AND WE PUTOUT A RECORD CALLED THE NOTHINGAND IT DIDN'TFIT ON THAT RECORD.

SO CHARLIEDANIELS SONG WAS MORE FUN SO ITHINK IT WASMEANT TO BE.

AND EVERY BIT OFMONEY THAT COMES IN FOR THATSONG GOES TO ACHARITY, A SCHOOL MY DAUGHTERWENT TO AND GOT HEALED UP AT BYATTENDINGTHE LAST YEAR, IT'S CALLEDAWAKENING YOUTH AND THEY HELPHUNDREDS OF KIDSBUT THEY WANT TO HELP THOUSANDSSO WE WANTED TO GIVE THEPROCEEDS TOTHEM.SO WAS IT YOUR IDEA TO DONATETHEPROCEEDS TO THAT ORGANIZATION?WHAT WAS THE RESPONSE?YOU KNOW WHAT'S CRAZY, JONATHANDAVIS.

IT WAS HIS IDEA.

IT JUSTSHOWS HIS HEART.

HE KNEW THEPROBLEMS THEYWERE FACING BECAUSE PRIVATE PAYWITH PARENTS IS NOT ALWAYS EASYSO SHEWAS GETTING CALLS FROM PEOPLEWHO JUST CAN'T AFFORD IT.DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH YOU HAVERAISED SO FAR?IT'S THOUSANDS ALREADY.

EVERYCENTIS GOING TO HELP THEM WE'RE NOTGETTING ANYTHING.

IT'S ON BANDCAMP.IT'S A DONATION OF $2 OR MORE ORWHATEVER YOU WANT TO GIVE.DO YOU HAVE ANY MORE PLANS INTHEWORKS RIGHT NOW?YOU KNOW WE CAN'T GET TOGETHER,LIKEWE USED TO BE BE SAFE ANDHEALTHY A LOT OF US HAVE PEOPLEIN OUR FAMILYTHAT ARE AT RISK SO IT'S JUST WEHAVE TO BE SAFE AND HEALTHYWE'RE TALKING EVERYCOUPLE WEEKS ABOUT WHAT WE'REGOING TO DO.

BUT WE'RE HOPING TOJUSTTRANSFER ALL OF THE DATES WE DIDTHIS YEAR THAT GOT CANCELED TONEXTYEAR, GOD WILLING WE CAN PLAYCONCERTS IN BIG VENUES NEXTYEAR.BE SURE TO JOIN US TOMORROWMORNING AT 6 A.M.

WE'RE TALKING KEEPING UP WITHYOUR MENTAL HEALTH WHILE INQUARANTINE, AND BRIAN WELCH'SNEW SPA HERE IN BAKERSFIELD...AND THE INSPIRATION BEHIND IT.

... FOR PARTTWOOF THE INTERVIEW.THE STATE -- UNDER A FLEX ALERTAGAIN TODAY..

BUT ITSTARTED A LITTLE EARLIER TODAY..CALIFORNIANS WERE ASKED TOCONSERVE ELECTRICITYBEGINNING AT 2 P-M..

