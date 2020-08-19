Updated bar/restaurant rules

Global  
 

State department issues updated guidelines on entertainment

Six.

On coronavirus phase 3 and 4 reopening guidelines for bars and restaurants.

Newschannel2's chelsea sherrod reports.

Chelsea:the dining and bar experience has already gone through drastic changes due to the coronaviruspandemic k ev more differe for custers who a used to listening toive music aplaying e bar game nats: everyby is just trying to roll with the punches here but this one i just feel like was exceptionally unnecessary and exceptionally hard.

Question: i am a licensee that offers on premises service in a phase 2/3/4 region, can i have dancing or offer bar games such as darts, pool or cornhole?

Answer: no.

Question: can i hvae live entertainment or a dj in my indoor or outdoor dining area?

Answer: performers must be atleast 12 feet from patrons.

And only incidental music is permissible right now.

For gary johnson who often performs at cavallo's restaurant in new hartford, this affects him personally.

Gary johnson: we finally are starting to get back to you a little bit of a feeling of normalcy so to have something like this happen right now it's really a big slap in the face in life are able to recover some of these insane losses we've dealt with.

Restaurants like one genny in new hartford support local entertainers.

Michael grande: we want to do wh at's best for public safety obviously and we want to be able to reopen as soon as we can so we will new bar rules.

The new york state department has released




