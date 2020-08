Governor Newsom secures FEMA grant Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:30s - Published 2 minutes ago Governor Newsom secures FEMA grant Governor Gavin Newsom announced California has secured a fire management assistance grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CALIFORNIA HAS SECURED A FIREMANAGEMENT ASSISTANCEGRANT FROM THE FEDERAL EMERGENCYMANAGEMENTAGENCY.THE GRANT WILL HELP ENSURE THEAVAILABILITY OF VITAL RESOURCESTO SUPPRESS THE C-Z-U AUGUSTLIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE.THE F-MAG, WHICH IS PROVIDEDTHROUGH THE PRESIDENT'S DISASTERRELIEF FUND ON COST-SHARE BASIS,WILL ASSIST LOCAL, STATE ANDTRIBAL AGENCIES RESPONDING TOTHE FIRES TO APPLY FOR 75-PERCENT REIMBURSEMENTOF THEIR ELIGIBLE FIRESUPPRESSION COSTS.A





