Puppy Grabs Their Leash and Runs Away From Owner

Samnson, the puppy, thought he was in charge of walking himself.

So he grabbed his leash between his teeth and started pacing.

When his owner tried to stop him, he only ran faster.

He stopped after a while and his owner caught up to him.

