House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Kennedy III over Ed Markey in primary

Pelosi said when Democrats were working to take back control of the House from Republicans during the 2018 elections, Kennedy stumped for candidates across the country.

Pelosi said when Democrats were working to take back control of the House from Republicans during the 2018 elections, Kennedy stumped for candidates across the country. Pelosi: "In 2018 when we took back the house, Joe campaigned across America to make that victory possible. He knows that to achieve progressive change, you must be on the front lines, leading movements of people."

Heknows that to achieveprogressive change, you must beon the front lines, leadingmovements of peopleKennedy 22:2(ish)She is a hero, she is a trailblazer, she is a fighter 24:05to have her endorsement andvalidation in this race at thiscritical time(about the type of leadership weneed in the senate)means more than I can say35:18 Voters look up and theysay, oh, she’s with joe kennedy.He’s with ed markey.

Kennedy said: "She is a hero, she is a trailblazer, she is a fighter. To have her endorsement and validation in this race at this critical time means more than I can say. Voters look up and they say, oh, she's with Joe Kennedy. He's with Ed Markey. That does help."

WCVB's democratic political analyst Mary Anne Marsh says even at a time when endorsements don't carry as much clout as they once did, this one was big. "The fact that she turned her back on Markey after serving with him for 25 years and endorsed Joe Kennedy after serving with him for 8 years is an endorsement that Joe Kennedy wants, especially right now in this race."

Markey, campaigning himself today, didn't comment on the endorsement but in a statement said, "Any candidate would be proud to have her endorsement, and I congratulate Congressman Kennedy on securing her support."