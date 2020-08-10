Global  
 

Bloomberg: Fire Donald Trump

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:20s - Published
Former NYC mayor and presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg blasted Donald Trump for what he described as his many failures, saying, "I'm not asking you to vote against Donald Trump because he's a bad guy.

I'm urging you to vote against him because he's done a bad job."


China's Alibaba offers olive branch to Trump

 The comments from the online retail giant's boss come as the firm saw sales jump in the wake of the pandemic.
Who is Sarah Cooper? Viral Trump impersonator appears at DNC, bags TV specials

 Comedian Sarah Cooper just bagged a Netflix special. Here are her thoughts on the viral Trump impressions that have launched her social media stardom.
U.S. vet Duckworth: "Our country deserves better" [Video]

U.S. vet Duckworth: "Our country deserves better"

U.S. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, a veteran who was wounded in battle, slammed President Donald Trump as a "coward-in-chief" and said U.S. service members deserve better.

Comedian Sarah Cooper riffs on Trump at DNC

 Comedian Sarah Cooper appeared at the DNC's convention, reviving her famous TikTok videos in which she imitates Donald Trump. After her comedy skit, where she..
‘He Stiffed Our Party’: Bloomberg Doubts Resurface Before D.N.C. Speech

 Michael Bloomberg’s appearance on the final night of the Democratic convention has reignited questions about his pledge to throw his fortune behind the effort..
Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport [Video]

Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport

From his arrest on a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges. Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and wearing a white mask. He could be seen on video rocking back and forth throughout the hearing. Newser reports the former adviser to President Donald Trump is charged with defrauding donors to a 'We Build the Wall' Kickstarter campaign.

Steve Bannon charged with fraud in border wall fundraising scheme

 Former White House adviser Stephen Bannon has pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and money laundering Thursday, after federal prosecutors in New York..
Steve Bannon and 3 associates charged with fraud

 Federal prosecutors in New York are charging Steve Bannon, a former top political adviser to President Trump, and three others with fraud in an alleged scheme..
Under Fire For USPS Fiasco, Dems Consider Hauling House Reps Back To Work [Video]

Under Fire For USPS Fiasco, Dems Consider Hauling House Reps Back To Work

Democrats may bring the House of Representatives back as early as next week to discuss some of the issues facing the United States Postal Service. House members are being roundly criticized in their..

Watch: Donald Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

US President Donald Trump abruptly escorted out of the White House briefing room by a Secret Service agent while he addressing reporters on Monday afternoon. Trump, however, returned minutes later,..

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. Passes 5 Million [Video]

Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. Passes 5 Million

President Trump is under fire for how he is handling negotiations on a new round of stimulus payouts. CBS News' Tom Hanson reports

