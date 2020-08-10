Bloomberg: Fire Donald Trump

Former NYC mayor and presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg blasted Donald Trump for what he described as his many failures, saying, "I'm not asking you to vote against Donald Trump because he's a bad guy.
I'm urging you to vote against him because he's done a bad job."
From his arrest on a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges. Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and wearing a white mask. He could be seen on video rocking back and forth throughout the hearing. Newser reports the former adviser to President Donald Trump is charged with defrauding donors to a 'We Build the Wall' Kickstarter campaign.