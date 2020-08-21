Bibb County Sheriff's deputy arrested, charged

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 3 weeks ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County deputy is now in jail after being charged for an incident in April.

Bibb county deputy joseph calloway is charged with aggravated assault, false statements and writings, and violation of oath.

Sheriff david davis says deputy calloway fired shots at a car on fairfax drive, as the driver sped off after being boxed in.

The driver of the vehicle was later caught.

After an investigation and review of the patrol vehicle's dash cam, it was determined that deputy calloway improperly and illegally fired his gun in a manner contrary to the bibb county sheriff's office policy and georgia state law.

The investigation also revealed calloway's incident report