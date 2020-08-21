Global  
 

Bibb County Sheriff's deputy arrested, charged

Bibb County Sheriff's deputy arrested, charged

Bibb County Sheriff's deputy arrested, charged

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County deputy is now in jail after being charged for an incident in April.

A bibb county sheriff's deputy is in jail without bond tonight, charged from an incident that happened in april.

Bibb county deputy joseph calloway is charged with aggravated assault, false statements and writings, and violation of oath.

Sheriff david davis says deputy calloway fired shots at a car on fairfax drive, as the driver sped off after being boxed in.

The driver of the vehicle was later caught.

After an investigation and review of the patrol vehicle's dash cam, it was determined that deputy calloway improperly and illegally fired his gun in a manner contrary to the bibb county sheriff's office policy and georgia state law.

The investigation also revealed calloway's incident report




