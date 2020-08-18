Global  
 

EJ Espresso: Russia looks at India for Covid vaccine production

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:34s - Published
9 trapped after fire at Telangana power plant.

Delhi's Swachh ranking raises a stink.

Russia is looking at India for Covid vaccine production.

And teams land in UAE for IPL 2020.

All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

As Covid hits 87k medics, IMA asks PM for better care

 The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to PM Modi drawing his attention to over 87,000 healthcare workers who have got infected with Covid-19 and..
IndiaTimes

Covid has spelt a lockdown for routine health services

 There have been innumerable stories of the suffering of non-Covid patients across the country during the lockdown and after, and official data is now available..
IndiaTimes

Matt Bomer helps to provide 1 million meals to those in need during pandemic

 Actor Matt Bomer is doing more than donning a milk mustache in a new campaign sponsored by the "Got Milk" people, aimed at feeding the hungry. The California..
USATODAY.com

India’s 1st female cardiologist dies of Covid at 103

 Dr OP Yadav, CEO of National Heart Institute (NHI), where she was admitted 11 days ago, said Dr Padmavati developed a severe infection in both her lungs, which..
IndiaTimes

India crosses 80,000 cases in a day, first country to do so

 India added a record 80,092 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, becoming the first country in the world to cross the 80,000-mark in one single day since the outbreak of..
IndiaTimes

Telangana Telangana State in southern India

Tribute to frontline workers: Lord Ganesha idol dressed as doctor, police in Telangana [Video]

Tribute to frontline workers: Lord Ganesha idol dressed as doctor, police in Telangana

An idol of Lord Ganesh, in Hyderabad, has been given looks of Police personnel and doctor, and 'Mushakraj' has been styled after GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) staff - as a mark of respect to frontline workers. The Ganesha idol is an eco-friendly idol. The organisers thank frontline workers through the Ganesha idol.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Cabinet Secretary reviews 10 states/UT contributing 89 per cent COVID fatalities

 Gauba held a video conference with the chief secretaries and health secretaries of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar..
DNA
Watch: Woman slaps, kicks watchman, hits him with footwear; incident on CCTV [Video]

Watch: Woman slaps, kicks watchman, hits him with footwear; incident on CCTV

A woman was caught on camera thrashing a watchman in Telangana's Hyderabad. The woman, Srilaxmi, drove in a car to a gate and approached the watchman, Rafiq standing outside his cabin. As per the watchman's reported complaint to police, an argument ensued after the woman asked him about her mother and he said that he was unaware. The woman was seen slapping and even kicking the watchman. Subsequently, she took off her footwear and proceeded to hit him again. The entire incident was captured by a closed circuit television camera. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:21Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

NIA arrests LeT terrorist in Delhi, kin of 2007 UK airport attack mastermind

 The National Investigation Agency arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, who is closely related to the mastermind of the 2007 Glasgow airport attack, after..
DNA
COVID-19: Active cases on gradual rise in Delhi [Video]

COVID-19: Active cases on gradual rise in Delhi

After achieving 90% recovery rate, cases surged by over 2000 in Delhi on August 30. Total active cases in Delhi now stand at 14,793. Prominent doctors in national capital have warned cases are expected to further rise with resumption of metro services. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh continue to lead caseload of India. Over 10 lakh samples were tested on August 29.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published
'COVID cases expected to rise with resumption of metro rail,' warn doctors [Video]

'COVID cases expected to rise with resumption of metro rail,' warn doctors

Doctors of super specialty hospitals in Delhi spoke to Asian News International (ANI) on the coronavirus spread in India. Senior doctors from Max and Medanta hospitals asserted that COVID spread is on rise and with the opening of metro, cases are expected to surge. Director of Department of Cardiology, Max Hospital, Dr Manoj Kumar said, "25 lakh people use metro daily, so a crowd will definitely be there. We can expect a surge of cases following the reopening." Max doctor also questioned the reliability of Rapid Antigen Testing. He said, "The problem is we are keeping a careless attitude, 2/3 of the testing is from Rapid Antigen which is not reliable." Meanwhile, Dr Rajiv Parakh, Chairman, Peripheral Vascular and Endovascular Sciences, Medanta also commented on the opening of metro rail services. "We need to be extremely careful as metro will start its services. It is our responsibility as well, we need to obey the norms of social distancing. There is no doubt in my mind, once the metro starts the numbers will skyrocket," said Dr Rajiv Parakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 04:52Published

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates country in Middle East

Kushner Tries To Round Up Arab Leaders To Cheer Israel's Normalization Deal With UAE [Video]

Kushner Tries To Round Up Arab Leaders To Cheer Israel's Normalization Deal With UAE

CNN reports White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is traveling to the Middle East this weekend. He hopes to convince multiple Arab leaders to attend a splashy White House signing ceremony for the recent deal between the UAE and Israel. The aim is to celebrate a rare foreign-policy win and help bolster President Donald Trump's reelection efforts this November. The President's son-in-law also intends to pursue a series of normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
UAE ends boycott of Israel in US-brokered deal [Video]

UAE ends boycott of Israel in US-brokered deal

Trade can now begin between the UAE, home to oil-rich Abu Dhabi and skyscraper-studded Dubai, and Israel, home to thriving tech start-ups.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:45Published

UAE formally ends Israel boycott amid U.S.-brokered deal

 The announcement allows trade and commerce between the two nations.
CBS News

UAE abolishes Israel boycott law after Abraham Accord

 Following the announcement of the peace accord with Israel, President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal law abolishing a decades-old law..
WorldNews

Covid vaccine update: India in talks with Russia for Sputnik V | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid vaccine update: India in talks with Russia for Sputnik V | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi calls key opposition Chief Ministers' meet to discuss issues surrounding NEET & JEE; Mamata Banerjee to attend opposition meet, Uddhav Thackeray stays away; Rahul Gandhi shreds govt over..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown [Video]

Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown

From Serum Institute of India clarifying over availability of vaccine shots to the government announcing new SOPs for resuming film and TV shooting, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Serum..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:32Published
Russia Moves Forward With Production of Its Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Russia Moves Forward With Production of Its Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine

Russia is moving forward with its coronavirus vaccine, as it begins the manufacturing process. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:32Published