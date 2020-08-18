EJ Espresso: Russia looks at India for Covid vaccine production

An idol of Lord Ganesh, in Hyderabad, has been given looks of Police personnel and doctor, and 'Mushakraj' has been styled after GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) staff - as a mark of respect to frontline workers. The Ganesha idol is an eco-friendly idol. The organisers thank frontline workers through the Ganesha idol.
A woman was caught on camera thrashing a watchman in Telangana's Hyderabad. The woman, Srilaxmi, drove in a car to a gate and approached the watchman, Rafiq standing outside his cabin. As per the watchman's reported complaint to police, an argument ensued after the woman asked him about her mother and he said that he was unaware. The woman was seen slapping and even kicking the watchman. Subsequently, she took off her footwear and proceeded to hit him again. The entire incident was captured by a closed circuit television camera. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:21Published
After achieving 90% recovery rate, cases surged by over 2000 in Delhi on August 30. Total active cases in Delhi now stand at 14,793. Prominent doctors in national capital have warned cases are expected to further rise with resumption of metro services. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh continue to lead caseload of India. Over 10 lakh samples were tested on August 29.
Doctors of super specialty hospitals in Delhi spoke to Asian News International (ANI) on the coronavirus spread in India. Senior doctors from Max and Medanta hospitals asserted that COVID spread is on rise and with the opening of metro, cases are expected to surge. Director of Department of Cardiology, Max Hospital, Dr Manoj Kumar said, "25 lakh people use metro daily, so a crowd will definitely be there. We can expect a surge of cases following the reopening." Max doctor also questioned the reliability of Rapid Antigen Testing. He said, "The problem is we are keeping a careless attitude, 2/3 of the testing is from Rapid Antigen which is not reliable." Meanwhile, Dr Rajiv Parakh, Chairman, Peripheral Vascular and Endovascular Sciences, Medanta also commented on the opening of metro rail services. "We need to be extremely careful as metro will start its services. It is our responsibility as well, we need to obey the norms of social distancing. There is no doubt in my mind, once the metro starts the numbers will skyrocket," said Dr Rajiv Parakh.
CNN reports White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is traveling to the Middle East this weekend. He hopes to convince multiple Arab leaders to attend a splashy White House signing ceremony for the recent deal between the UAE and Israel. The aim is to celebrate a rare foreign-policy win and help bolster President Donald Trump's reelection efforts this November. The President's son-in-law also intends to pursue a series of normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations.