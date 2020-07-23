Global  
 

Latest round of Brexit negotiations come to an end

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:14s
Latest round of Brexit negotiations come to an end

Latest round of Brexit negotiations come to an end

Michel Barnier and David Frost meet for breakfast on Friday morning as the latest round of UK-EU talks come to an end.

Report by Jonesia.

Barnier frets over no-deal Brexit

 The European Union's chief negotiator in Brexit talks has said he is "worried and disappointed" about the lack of compromises being made by the British..
UK is risking leaving EU without deal by refusing to compromise, warns Barnier

 The UK risks crashing out of the EU without a trade deal by refusing to compromise and break the deadlock in post-Brexit negotiations, Michel Barnier has warned...
Barnier: UK must reciprocate EU's flexibility [Video]

Barnier: UK must reciprocate EU's flexibility

The EU's head of Brexit negotiation Michel Barnier says the UK must show thesame "flexibility and creativity" as the European Union if they are to reach adeal. He also said the “economic Brexit” will have negative consequences, butsome of these can be minimised.

Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely [Video]

Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely

EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal beforethe deadline currently “seems unlikely”, as he suggested Britain is “wastingvaluable time”.

Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period

It's been 218 days since the UK left the European Union on January 31. Here welook at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

PM insists UK will 'prosper mightily’ after Brexit [Video]

PM insists UK will 'prosper mightily’ after Brexit

Boris Johnson has claimed the UK will "prosper mightily" regardless of what Brexit trade deal it achieves, despite haulage bosses expressing "strong" concerns about "significant gaps" in preparations.

Shapps on Brexit: Supply chains will 'continue to flow' [Video]

Shapps on Brexit: Supply chains will 'continue to flow'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said the government will make sure that the UK's supply chains "continue to flow" once the Brexit transition period ends. It comes after haulage bosses have called for an "urgent" meeting with cabinet ministers over concerns that there are "significant gaps" in the UK's Brexit border preparations.

Brexit briefing: 118 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 118 days until the end of the transition period

It's been 217 days since the UK left the European Union on January 31. Here welook at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

UK sees just 30%-40% chance of Brexit trade deal - The Times

 LONDON — Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office see only a 30%-40% chance that there will be a Brexit trade agreement with the..
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:40

WorldNews
Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:16

Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10

The Verge
Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:44

Brexit: Latest round of UK-EU talks come to an end

The UK and EU are expected to provide updates on efforts to reach a post-Brexit deal.
BBC News

Michel Barnier accuses UK of wasting time in Brexit trade talks

EU’s chief negotiator expresses concern at lack of progress in latest round of negotiations
FT.com


Chief UK negotiator says 'gaps' remain in Brexit talks [Video]

Chief UK negotiator says 'gaps' remain in Brexit talks

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost admits there are significant‘gaps’ in Brexit talks. Speaking after the latest round of discussions inLondon, he highlighted the substantial areas of..

