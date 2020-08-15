Biden lays out his vision for a post-Trump America
Joe Biden vowed to heal a country battered by a deadly pandemic and an economic catastrophe by uniting all Americans, while warning that President Donald Trump would go on stoking hatred and fear if elected to another four-year term.
Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, promisingshe and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven byracial and partisan divides. The California..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:51Published