Biden lays out his vision for a post-Trump America

Joe Biden vowed to heal a country battered by a deadly pandemic and an economic catastrophe by uniting all Americans, while warning that President Donald Trump would go on stoking hatred and fear if elected to another four-year term.

Gloria Tso reports.


AP Analysis: Biden accepts Democratic nomination

 Joe Biden needed an eloquent, clear speech while accepting the Democratic nomination to dispel the criticisms lobbed at him by President Donald Trump, and even..
Democratic National Convention: Brayden Harrington says Joe Biden helped him with stutter in 'inspiring' speech

 A boy's speech at the 2020 Democratic Convention has brought viewers to tears and inspired others, as he explained how Joe Biden bonded with him over having a..
Brayden Harrington: Joe Biden and the boy with the stutter

 On the final day of the Democratic National Convention, teenager Brayden Harrington steals the show.
Trump and Republicans are following the Goldwater model with QAnon. That didn't end well.

 Qanon may help brand Trump and Republicans as extremists, just like the John Birch Society did to Barry Goldwater. The result was a landslide 1964 loss.
UFC's Tyron Woodley on Trump, 'I Don't Think He's Racist'

 "Some black people are going to be upset with me ..." UFC star Tyron Woodley does NOT believe Donald Trump is a racist -- insisting the only color he REALLY..
Kamala Harris Accepts Dem Nomination: ‘We Can Do Better and Deserve So Much More’ (Video)

Kamala Harris Accepts Dem Nomination: ‘We Can Do Better and Deserve So Much More’ (Video) Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for vice president with a far-ranging...
On night three, Democrats finally master the art of a digital convention

Yes, there was Trump bashing. But the Democrats finally got around to explaining their policy vision...
Biden Faces A Convention Test, To Offer A Vision Beyond Beating Trump

Elections are won by the candidate who presents the most compelling vision for the future, and Joe...
