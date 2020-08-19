Facebook to be questioned by parliamentary panel for 30 minutes | Oneindia News

After coming under the scanner over the wall street journal article claiming that the facebook's India executive turned a blind eye to the hate speech by the BJP leaders, now a parliamentary committee will question Facebook executives on how the social media giant regulates political content in the country.

Facebook and its top executive in India, Ankhi Das, are under fire after a news report said she opposed applying hate-speech rules to a politician from the ruling party.

An FIR has also been filed against her.