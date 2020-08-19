Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook to be questioned by parliamentary panel for 30 minutes | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Facebook to be questioned by parliamentary panel for 30 minutes | Oneindia News

Facebook to be questioned by parliamentary panel for 30 minutes | Oneindia News

After coming under the scanner over the wall street journal article claiming that the facebook's India executive turned a blind eye to the hate speech by the BJP leaders, now a parliamentary committee will question Facebook executives on how the social media giant regulates political content in the country.

Facebook and its top executive in India, Ankhi Das, are under fire after a news report said she opposed applying hate-speech rules to a politician from the ruling party.

An FIR has also been filed against her.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Facebook summoned by house panel on IT; BJP MPs gun for Shashi Tharoor [Video]

Watch: Facebook summoned by house panel on IT; BJP MPs gun for Shashi Tharoor

The row over hate speech on Facebook has turned into an open BJP vs Congress fight. While Facebook has been summed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, BJP MPs, who are members of the panel..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:54Published
Covid-19 curfew in Punjab again | Surge in Covid cases in Punjab | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19 curfew in Punjab again | Surge in Covid cases in Punjab | Oneindia News

Punjab reimposes night curfew after Covid-19 cases surge; Prashant Bhushan remains defiant in contempt case, refuses to apologise; BJP leader seeks removal of Shashi Tharoor as IT panel chief after..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:49Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Bihar Govt says 'stand vindicated' | Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Bihar Govt says 'stand vindicated' | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, rejecting Rhea Chakraborty's plea.Minutes after the Supreme Court allowed the CBI to investigate the case into the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published