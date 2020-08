California wildfires turn deadly Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:48s - Published 9 minutes ago California wildfires turn deadly New evacuations have been ordered in California as the wildfires across the state turn deadly. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend POWER COMPANY PG&E REPORTINGONE OF THEIR WORKERS HELPINGFIRE CREWS - WAS FOUNDUNCONSCIOUS IN HIS VEHICLE -AND LATER DIED.THE "L-N-U LIGHTNING COMPLEXFIRE" HAS SCORCHED MORE THAN130- THOUSAND ACRES IN JUST TWODAYS - AND THATS AN AREAFOUR TIMES THE SIZE OF SANFRANCISCO.THE FIRE HAS FORCED MORE THAN20- THOUSAND PEOPLE FROM THEIRHOMES.BUT SOME - DECIDED TO STAY ANDFIGHT."JUST TRYING TO SAVE THE HOUSE.MY FATHER IN LAW'S HOUSE ISDOWN THERE.I'M HEADED THERE NEXT."NEW EVACUATIONS HAVE ALSO BEENORDERED NEAR SANTA CRUZ BECAUSEOF THE "C-Z-U LIGHTNING COMPLEXFIRE".VISITORS AND TOURISTS IN HOTELSARE BEING ASKED TO LEAVE THECOUNTY TO MAKE ROOM FOR FIREEVACUEES.ADLIB TOSS TO JB





You Might Like

Tweets about this Alan Nishihara California wildfires turn deadly as evacuees worry about homes, COVID-19, and excessive heat https://t.co/4037gPiVCB 15 minutes ago KTLA 5 Morning News California wildfires turn deadly as evacuees worry about homes, COVID-19, and excessive heat https://t.co/YJoo96CFak 45 minutes ago KTLA California wildfires turn deadly as evacuees worry about homes, COVID-19, and excessive heat, @erinmyers reports https://t.co/zGjV5BFzk3 1 hour ago WNKY TV California Wildfires Turn Deadly https://t.co/GvFPZHr5Sv https://t.co/mCvJP3BMVW 13 hours ago Elaine Roach RT @KVOA: #CALIFORNIAFIRES: Forecasters say there will be no relief from the intense heat and gusty winds fueling the fires for at least th… 17 hours ago KVOA News 4 Tucson #CALIFORNIAFIRES: Forecasters say there will be no relief from the intense heat and gusty winds fueling the fires f… https://t.co/gOUOHChOaf 17 hours ago Concerned Citizens for Climate Action A heatwave rolling through the US southwest has “forced intermittent power shut-offs in California, a state already… https://t.co/KhO46dwOyw 4 days ago