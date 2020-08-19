Global  
 

Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Trucking Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%.

Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 4.7% and shares of Best Buy up about 1.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by YRC Worldwide, trading higher by about 5.9% and Knight-swift Transportation Holdings, trading higher by about 3.7% on Friday.




