Uber & Lyft Get 5 Day Reprieve; '13 Reasons Why' Actor Devin Druid | Digital Trends Live 8.21.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by actor Devin Druid to discuss his latest western horror film 'The Pale Door'; Maya Shwayder joins for Tech Briefs, our weekly recap of the top stories in tech from this week - the ongoing Uber & Lyft saga with California's AB5, The Apple vs Epic Games battle over App Store policies, and SpaceX's 100th launch; In the news: An appeals judge gives Lyft and Uber a 5 day reprieve on complying with AB5; Media publisher's join Epic Games in asking about Apple's favorable deal with Amazon; Blue Origin shows of Artemis Moon lander mockup; Apple may have given away the release date for the iPhone 12; An A.I.

Took on a real-life F-16 pilot in a simulated dog fight and won; An engineering team at USC has developed a robot that runs on alcohol.


