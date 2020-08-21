Midmorning With Aundrea - August 21, 2020 (Part 1)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 weeks ago

And one little girl in Texas wants to show how proud she is of her Frontline Worker aunt.

And unemployment is on the rise even though the economy is showing some signs of recovery.

This may take a huge financial toll on campuses.

(Part 1 of 2) According to one survey, one-third of college students said they may not return to college this fall out of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

A really memorable a new poll from axios and college reaction finds one in five college students are planning to ánotá enroll this year.

Many other students are only attending online and that is expected to cost american colleges and universities a lot of money.

Janet shamlian reports.

"i need to tak your temp this morning, okay?"

For students returning to georgia tech in atlanta, it's the first test of the school year.

"97.8, you'r perfect."

Temperature checks and social distancing..

This is what move-in day looks like in the era of covid.

"i mean, it's crazy but i'm happy to be here.

I think everyone's doing pretty well with the safety stuff and i'm glad to be on campus for my last semester at this school."

But the big question at colleges across the country: how many students áwon'tá be on campus this semester?

"this fall is goin to be very turbulent, very volatile.

They are not going to know how many kids are enrolled until move-in day comes, and they start counting heads" elizabeth johnson's research firm, simpson- scarborough, surveyed more than 18-hundred college students on their fall plans..

One of every three sophomores, juniors and seniors said they may not return because of coronavirus.

The number..

Even higher among freshman: 40- percent saying they likely won't attend college this fall.

Chris quintana covers higher education for u-s-a today.

"if those student don't come it's not only tuition dollars, it's dorm money, it's dining hall money, it's athletic fees.

It's kind of like a huge combination of money that just isn't there."

Covid-10 related losses and expenses are costing american colleges and universities at least 120-billion dollars... boston university, the university of arizona and california state university are among the schools that have announced layoffs... others, like duke, georgetown and northwestern have cut salaries or their contributions to employee retirement accounts.

Re-opening in- person does maximize revenue... but potentially, at a too-high cost.

You've got to maintain the financial health of your institution, but you also need to protect your community.

//if you do bring everyone back to campus and a lot of people got sick, then that that could be a real blow to the reputation of the college.

As schools work out how to conduct class, here at rice university it's a combination of in- person and online learning.

Hundreds of students them are already back on campus.

Some of them will be taking classes under tents like the one behind me, part of the strategy here for social distancing.

Janet shamlian, cbs news, houston.

Here at home, muw has directed one class of nursing students to quarantine and gone to online learning for that one class.

During a typical school year, teachers teach, coaches coach, and custodians... clean.

But when it comes to stopping the spread of covid-19, it's all hands on deck.

Classes start monday for starkville students and the staff at sudduth elementary has spent the last few days preparing for students to arrive.

Our cash matlock spoke with faculty and staff members with the starkville oktibbeha school district..

They say they're eager to get the ball rolling, but they want to provide a safe environment for everyone.

For faculty and staff at sudduth elementary, work will begin more than an hour before students arrive.

Each employee is tasked with cleaning a certain area.

"everyone' responsibility this year is to keep the school clean."

"each day ou custodians will go through and sanitize the common areas, and then before the students arrive into the classrooms, the teachers will sanitize the classrooms in the morning before the students arrive."

But the cleaning doesn't stop after the bell rings.

"this is going to b like all day, every day, three times a day."

Benjamin randle has been the head custodian at sudduth for 6 years.

He says the most challenging part will be cleaning behind people as they enter the building throughout the day.

"handbars doorknobs, keeping the bathrooms sanitized four times a day."

Each grade is assigned a certain entrance.

And each entrance has a sanitization station.

-- "when student with the starkville oktibbeha school district get to class, they'll actually pass by this thermal face scanner, which can read their temperature and detect if they're wearing their mask correctly."

-- "these ar touchless hand sanitizing stations... that can be used each time they enter the building and in the classrooms while they are sanitzing their hands."

--- sudduth has 6 custodians on staff, but the responsibility of disinfecting the campus doesn't rest on their shoulders alone.

"each classroom i getting, or has, a bucket of wipes that are much like clorox wipes or lysol wipes, but they are filled with a hospital grade sanitizer and disinfectant that they'll be using throughout the day."

"we will wipe dow all the desks and any supplies like manipulatives that the kids would use and we do that throughout the day and then of course at the end of the day, a sweep of all the class rooms sanitizing and spray as well."

This school year may be different than before, but faculty and staff members are staying positive.

"suddut elementary is a safe place to come, and we want our students and our families, and our community to know that."

As doctors and researchers continue to learn more about the long term effects of covid-19 on those who have recovered, they are finding that now not only can lung issues persist, but so can extreme fatigue.

Mandy gaither brings us more on the latest findings.

8 - 13 chris cuomo cnn anchor 32 - 43 debi patterson was hospitalized with covid 19 52 - 1:04 dr. peter hotez professor and dean of tropical medicine, baylor college of medicine --reporter pkg-as follows-- it can keep you in bed all day or force you to stop and catch your breath after the simplest of tasks... chris cuomo/ cnn anchor: "myalgi encephalomyelitis.

It's a fancy way of saying chronic fatigue syndrome."

... and doctors say some patients experience the symptoms of these conditions, even after fighting off covid-19.

According to the centers for disease control and prevention, 35- percent of the people in a monitored group recovering from covid, reported they were continually dealing with fatigue.

Debi patterson/ was hospitalized with covid 19: "stil short of breath.

Coughing.

Just the fatigue and dizziness and headaches.

Almost daily.

Not like any headache i've had before.

It feels like someone hit you in the head."

Less than a year into the novel coronavirus pandemic, experts admit they are still learning about the effects of the virus... both physically and mentally.

Dr. peter hotez/ professor and dean of tropical medicine, baylor college of medicine: "thi virus, when first advertised, when we first heard about it out of wuhan in china, we were focussed on this as a respiratory illness.... now we recognize that it's far more complex than that."

Chris cuomo/ cnn anchor: "i've go brain fog, which won't go away.

I have an onset of clinical depression... i can't control it, i can't control my mood."

U-s researchers plan to study more covid patients to determine whether there is a link between the virus and chronic conditions like c-f- s.

For today's health minute, i'm mandy gaither.

An interesting side effect of the pandemic -- believe it or not -- cosmetic procedures are skyrocketing.

Doctors say -- it's partly because -- more people are home-bound these days -- but, as brittney hopper tells us, that's not the only reason.

Nats: dr's talking..

Doctor john layke and doctor payman danielpour are board certified plastic surgeons with beverly hills plastic surgery group... business isnt as usual for them, business has never been busier during this pandemic... sot: "it does help tha people arent seeing anyone..

There are no parties so everybody wants to get in and have a facelift, everyone wants to get in and have their mommy makeover done..."

But its not just because people have the down time now to recover, the first three months during quarantine when their officers were shut down, many had to cancel their surgeries and there's been a backlog with patients... sot: "we prioritize our patients.

The ones that need major surgeries done, implant ruptures, capsules, breathing difficulties, big lumps in areas things that really need medical attention that have been waiting on the back burner we took care of those first... like laura lawrie who was one of those first patients who had a capaule in her breast and needed her implants removed immediately... sot: "i was a littl concerned about doing my surgery during a pandemic but dr. danilepour and staff were so cautious about this whole thing it made me feel safer to do the surgery... and things are not like they used to be pre covid in this plastic surgery office... standup bridge "you cannot ente the office without wearing a mask, you cant wait in the waiting area, you have to get your temps checked and if you're going into surgery, you have to get a covid-19 test and be quarantined four days prior to your surgery..."

Nats: another reason the office is so busy during this pandemic..

Believe it or not, those zoom calls many of us now have to be on... sot: "im looking a myself on these zoom conferences all day long and i see wrinkles around my eyes, i see hollows under my eyes and they all wanted to get in.

I was even getting text messages to do house calls for botox and i said no one is seeing you, dont worry but they're like everyone is seeing me im on zoom!"

But this is la after all... in beverly hills.

Brittney hopper the doors are opening on a new idea in a familiar location.

We'll show you where.

Mid morning will be right there are still people without work.

And that means unemployment claims are on the rise.

As michael george reports that's bad new for industries that were already struggling.

Nelia gonzalez spent 20 years working for the marriott hotel chain.

But when the pandemic hit she was let go.

The mother of two college age children hasn't been able to find a new job and money is tight.

"without that can't pay my light bill.

My you know, my cable bill, i can't pay my medical insurance."

Last week 1 point 1 million americans filed for unemployment benefits.

That's up 135-thousand from the previous week.

The layoffs come as the economy shows some signs of recovery.

Home construction and sales have improved.

But hotels, airlines and industries involved with travel continue to suffer.

"i think it's hittin all parts of the industry."

Wade luneberg represents union workers in minnesota.

He says 85 to 90 percent of his eight thousand members in hospitality are unemployed.

"some hotels hav been closed for a period of time totally.

Some are taking care of housing insecure folks, otherwise we're seeing occupancy rates of anywhere from 5, 10, to 15 percent."

Gonzalez was making ends meet with the 6-hundred dollars in weekly assistance from the federal government but now that's gone.

"i don't think i wil have a place to live.

I'll just probably be homeless.

I don't know.

I hope i can go with family.

I'm not sure."

President trump is offering 300 dollars a week in unemployment .

But workers in some states can't get it..

And in places where the money is available& it could take weeks for checks to start rolling out.

Michael george, cbs news, new york.

More than sixty percent of restaurants fail in their first year in the united states.

There are always challenges, but opening a new restaurant during the covid 19 pandemic has its own set of obstacles.

Wcbi's allie martin has more from a well-known businessman who is taking the risk.

It wasn't long after the government- mandated restaurant shutdowns that kermit's outlaw kitchen owner mitch mccamey thought about closing for good.

He was tired of the concept, but this past weekend mccamey opened "kermit's sou kitchen" in th same space.

He says he's learning a lot about opening a restaurant in the middle of covid 19 restrictions.

"we wanted to d something that was a little more customer-friendly, more staff friendly, and we feel like we can do a better job and serve better food."

For mitch mccamey, that meant going back to his roots as a chef.

His mentor was mike fernandez, one of the co founders of "moe's origina barbecue" durin the 21 weeks the restaurant's doors were closed, mccamey and his crew transformed the space and the menu.

"we made our food where it's roasted, smoked, or slow- cooked, raw preparations, so it's much faster."

However, when it came time to hire, many of his former employees couldn't come back.

"it's not lik everybody just didn't come back because of covid or they didn't want to, it was a big change for everybody, we were off for a long time, but in some ways it allowed everybody to have a fresh start."

Like many small business owners, mccamey qualified and received assistance through the cares act.

But he doesn't see it as a gift from the government.

"that's a sor subject for me, i don't want people walking around thinking they got a gift when they are over-regulated anyway by a governing body that can't even balance a checkbook."

Mccamey says a lot of small restaurants won't bounce back after the covid 19 related restrictions that's why he says another shutdown is out of the question.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news mccamey's other tupelo restaurant, the "neon pig" did n shut down because it is also a butcher shop.

When we come back, a 12 year old thinks her aunt is the best.

Now you can find out why.

That story is next on mid this is the sweetest story.

It's all about real- life heroes and the special bond between one woman and her niece.

Take a look.

'sheús an amazing, sweet little girl.'

Twelve-year old lacey lives in texas... her aunt april oúquinn is an emt in richmond.

'she tells everyone about me all the time.'

Lacey may tell others about how her aunt saves lives but it wasnút until after the fact she told april about something big.

'i got a phone call from lacey that told me she had nominated me for a contest.'

The popular american girl dolls ran a nationwide contest asking families to submit their frontline heroes people risking their own safety to help others during the covid-19 health emergency.

'i had no words.

I ended up crying because i couldnút say anything.'

Last month april found out from lacey theyúd won!

'the stars and brightness in her face and eyes was amazing.

It was all worth the pictures even though i hate pictures.'

April now one of five heroes nationwide american girl turned into a custom doll celebrating their service.

'just honoring people who are out there every day, doing what weúve done in the past and continue to do today, even though the risk of catching this crazy disease is still there.'

Aprilús story likely caught the eye of the contest judges because she knows that risk personally.

She caught covid- 19 in march and missed a month of work.

'the lung problems were probably the worst part for me.

I couldnút lay down.

I had to sit up.

I slept sitting up.'

'i feel very fortunate that i only have the minor problems that i have and i can be back to work.'

Emergency medical services seemed like the perfect fit for april and she didnút hesitate returning once doctors gave the ok.

'i like to get in there, help people, and then step back into the dark, ha.'

Sheús a bit uncomfortable with all the attention despite thousands of messages of support since word of her doll went public.

'the stigmatism of it, itús a mansú world with ems. iúm here to show and prove to you itús not.'

Really though the review she cares about the most is holding onto her doll thousands of miles away.

'itúll be something that neither one of us will ever forget.

Itús a bond that iúll hold with her forever.'

Pkg 'sheús an amazing, sweet little girl.'

Twelve-year old lacey lives in texas... her aunt april oúquinn is an emt in richmond.

'she tells everyone about me all the time.'

Lacey may tell others about how her aunt saves ready to hit the open road?

You are not alone.

Living large in an rv.

That's