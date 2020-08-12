Meghan Markle Encourages Voting

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spoke on the importance of voting.

She did so during an event with Michelle Obama's voter registration organization Thursday.

According to CNN, Meghan said that if you don't vote, "then you're complicit." She also went on to encourage everyone, especially women, to get out and vote in November.

"We can and must do everything we can to make sure all women have their voices heard." She then added, "At this juncture, if we aren't part of the solution, we are part of the problem."