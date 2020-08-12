Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle Encourages Voting

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Meghan Markle Encourages Voting

Meghan Markle Encourages Voting

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spoke on the importance of voting.

She did so during an event with Michelle Obama's voter registration organization Thursday.

According to CNN, Meghan said that if you don't vote, "then you're complicit." She also went on to encourage everyone, especially women, to get out and vote in November.

"We can and must do everything we can to make sure all women have their voices heard." She then added, "At this juncture, if we aren't part of the solution, we are part of the problem."


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle to be Michelle Obama's surprise guest at virtual summit [Video]

Meghan Markle to be Michelle Obama's surprise guest at virtual summit

The Duchess of Sussex is set to feature at a virtual summit being held to encourage voting participation.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Meghan Markle to break royal tradition and vote in 2020 election [Video]

Meghan Markle to break royal tradition and vote in 2020 election

Meghan Markle will break the tradition of the British royal family and vote in the 2020 U.S. election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published