Defense attorney discusses Golden State Killer trial

DA Anne Marie Schubert Speaks At Joseph DeAngelo’s Sentencing



The district attorney shared her thoughts on the confessed Golden State Killer’s ahead of his sentencing. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 07:32 Published 3 hours ago

DA Schubert Seeking Stories From People Who Lived Through The Terror Of The Golden State Killer



Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is seeking out people who lived through the time of Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist crimes. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:02 Published 1 week ago