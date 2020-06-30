Defense attorney discusses Golden State Killer trial
Defense attorney Candice Fields provides insight into the end of the Golden State Killer trial.
DA Anne Marie Schubert Speaks At Joseph DeAngelo’s SentencingThe district attorney shared her thoughts on the confessed Golden State Killer’s ahead of his sentencing.
DA Schubert Seeking Stories From People Who Lived Through The Terror Of The Golden State KillerSacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is seeking out people who lived through the time of Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist crimes.
DA Schubert: Monday Was 'Amazing Day' For VictimsSacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert speaks to CBS13 about the Golden State Killer case and how DeAngelo came to this plea deal.