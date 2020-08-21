Golden State Killer's Defense Attorney Says DAs Pushed Narrative That He Tried To Appear Frail Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:35s - Published 3 minutes ago Golden State Killer's Defense Attorney Says DAs Pushed Narrative That He Tried To Appear Frail Michael said her client did not ask to show up to court in a wheelchair, but it was forced on him. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend