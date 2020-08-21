Golden State Killer's Defense Attorney Says DAs Pushed Narrative That He Tried To Appear Frail
Michael said her client did not ask to show up to court in a wheelchair, but it was forced on him.
Defense Attorneys Say Joseph DeAngelo Was Compelled To Apologize To VictimsAfter days of listening to his victims speak in court, the confessed Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, said he was sorry.
DA Schubert shows surveillance from inside Joseph DeAngelo's cell - clipDistrict Attorney Anne Marie Schubert speaks after the Golden State Killer's sentencing.
DA Schubert shows surveillance from inside Joseph DeAngelo's cellDistrict Attorney Anne Marie Schubert speaks after the Golden State Killer's sentencing.