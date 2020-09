Sanitizers and sneeze guards--UArizona preps to reopen Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:07s - Published 2 weeks ago Working to keep COVID down 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bill Miley Sanitizers and sneeze guards--UArizona preps to reopen https://t.co/PPM6d8p9sY 5 days ago Craig Smith Gallons of hand sanitizer, and more than a thousand sneeze guards---it’s back to school COVID style @uarizona @kgun9 https://t.co/GePKKc8D6V 1 week ago