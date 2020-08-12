Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs.
Philadelphia Flyers, 08/21/2020
FamousPixs RT @phillysport: Flyers win first playoff series since 2012 as Kevin Hayes sparks 3-2 victory over Montreal in Game 6 https://t.co/kmXBvsk8… 23 seconds ago
FamousPixs RT @PhillyInquirer: Flyers win a playoff series for the first time since 2012 as Kevin Hayes sparks 3-2 victory over Montreal in Game 6
htt… 3 minutes ago
lifes a grind RT @TSN_Sports: The Philadelphia Flyers defeat the Montreal Canadiens in six games to advance to the second round! https://t.co/gDa1V6Nsy3 6 minutes ago
Tony White NHL PLAYOFFS: Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and Michael Raffl scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers into the second… https://t.co/J1N6p8U0wA 7 minutes ago
Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @NHLdotcom: Carter Hart made 31 saves, Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist, and the Flyers defeated the Canadiens 3-2 in Game 6 to win… 7 minutes ago
Philadelphia Inquirer Sports Flyers win first playoff series since 2012 as Kevin Hayes sparks 3-2 victory over Montreal in Game 6 https://t.co/kmXBvsk8Rd 8 minutes ago
Gary Miles Flyers beat Montreal, 3-2, in Game 6, win their first playoff series since 2012 https://t.co/UAThagrfXX via @phillyinquirer 8 minutes ago
Press of AC TORONTO — Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and Michael Raffl scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers into the second round… https://t.co/82HQswNwYf 10 minutes ago
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens, 08/19/2020
NHL Highlights | Canadiens @ Flyers 8/12/2020Extended highlights of the Montreal Canadiens at the Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers' Quest For Stanley Cup Begins Tonight Vs. Montreal CanadiensPat Gallen reports.