Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs.

Philadelphia Flyers, 08/21/2020


Minus head coach Claude Julien, Canadiens bounce back to dominate Flyers in Game 2

Tomas Tatar and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice, Carey Price made 30 saves for the seventh...
CBC.ca - Published

Canadiens finally puncture Hart to stay alive in chippy Game 5 against Flyers

Nick Suzuki buried the winner 22 seconds after Philadelphia tied the score in the third period,...
CBC.ca - Published

Flyers' Matt Niskanen gets one-game suspension for cross-check that broke jaw of Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen will sit out Game 6; Montreal Canadiens say Brendan...
USATODAY.com - Published


FamousPixs

FamousPixs RT @phillysport: Flyers win first playoff series since 2012 as Kevin Hayes sparks 3-2 victory over Montreal in Game 6 https://t.co/kmXBvsk8… 23 seconds ago

FamousPixs

FamousPixs RT @PhillyInquirer: Flyers win a playoff series for the first time since 2012 as Kevin Hayes sparks 3-2 victory over Montreal in Game 6 htt… 3 minutes ago

ThunderCapper

lifes a grind RT @TSN_Sports: The Philadelphia Flyers defeat the Montreal Canadiens in six games to advance to the second round! https://t.co/gDa1V6Nsy3 6 minutes ago

TonyUbiquitymme

Tony White NHL PLAYOFFS: Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and Michael Raffl scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers into the second… https://t.co/J1N6p8U0wA 7 minutes ago

dwayne_venzen

Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @NHLdotcom: Carter Hart made 31 saves, Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist, and the Flyers defeated the Canadiens 3-2 in Game 6 to win… 7 minutes ago

phillysport

Philadelphia Inquirer Sports Flyers win first playoff series since 2012 as Kevin Hayes sparks 3-2 victory over Montreal in Game 6 https://t.co/kmXBvsk8Rd 8 minutes ago

GaryLMiles

Gary Miles Flyers beat Montreal, 3-2, in Game 6, win their first playoff series since 2012 https://t.co/UAThagrfXX via @phillyinquirer 8 minutes ago

ThePressofAC

Press of AC TORONTO — Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and Michael Raffl scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers into the second round… https://t.co/82HQswNwYf 10 minutes ago


Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights [Video]

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens, 08/19/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:42Published
NHL Highlights | Canadiens @ Flyers 8/12/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Canadiens @ Flyers 8/12/2020

Extended highlights of the Montreal Canadiens at the Philadelphia Flyers

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:34Published
Flyers' Quest For Stanley Cup Begins Tonight Vs. Montreal Canadiens [Video]

Flyers' Quest For Stanley Cup Begins Tonight Vs. Montreal Canadiens

Pat Gallen reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:50Published