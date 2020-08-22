25 Teams in 25 Todays: Bay High Tigers

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

Three different head coaches in a span of three years isn’t typically a recipe for success, but Bay High appears to have all the right ingredients for a breakthrough season in year one of the Jeremy Turcotte era.

Three different head coaches in a span of three years isn't typically a recipe for success... however bay high appears to have all the right ingredients for a breakthrough season... in year 1 of the jeremy turcotte era. "better me, better we" is the motto at stop number 16 on news 25's 25 teams in 25 days.

"these kids, i post on facebook about them all the time because- coaches and people- talk about hard work, these guy- are working harder than any - group i've ever - seen in my career."

There's no substitute for hard- work at a program like bay- high... and no one knows that - better... than class of 1996 ba- high alum... now first-year hea- coach of the tigers... jeremy - turcotte.

- "to be honest jeff, the history around here has been up and - down.

We have not - tasted a district championship- here in the bay since 1987.

We- have not been to- - - - the playoffs here - they have - not been to the playoffs here -- since 2012."

Recent history aside... coach - - - - turcotte has worn just about- every hat there is to wear at - bay high -- including player --- making- the coaching change from eric - collins... and before him,- benji foreman... a seamless - transition.

- "yeah, he's a players coach.

Really funny, just a great guy- to be around."

"with coach collins last year, he focused on laying the- - - - foundation for a good program,- and he's coming in just buildin- off of that and just buying in- and - everybody else is, too."

Despite bay high's seven-year - post-season drought... the- tigers are coming off their - first winning season, since - 2012... actually getting off to- a 5-0 start, in 20-19...- following a - one-win season... in 20-18.

- "last year, they were off to a great start and didn't finish i- as good as they wanted to, so - hopefully this year we have tha- same great start and just keep- - - - building on from that."

History repeated itself, once district- play rolled around... - as the tigers fell victim to a- four-game losing streak...- in region 8 class 4-a.- however... two of those losses- were one-possession - games... leaving bay high with- all the motivation necessary...- to- change its reputation... for- good.

- "every time i get beat, i want to do better.

I want to beat- them.

I want to come back - harder and more physical and i- believe we're all going to do - that this year."

"we finished 0-4.

That's a big thing for us that it was all in- district.

We've got to- go prove to those district team- that we're not just old bay - - - - high."

If winning more games in one season than the last three- combined is any indication... - old bay high... seems to be a - thing of- the past.

- the new bay high is led by 16 - seniors... including third- - year starting quarterback josh- peters... two-way lineman - seth russo -- who's been playin- varsity, since the eighth - grade... and the electrifying - bay springs transfer hosea- singleton.- all of them ready to go to war- with a coach that's been an - assistant, at five different- coast schools... but never a- head- coach... until now... at his- alma mater.

- "yeah, we expect to go to the playoffs this year."

"i think they're going to expec us to be the same as we were- last year, but we're going- to have a lot more intensity- this year."

"when i was a freshman and sophomore - even junior - we- didn't have - many leaders.

No one wanted to- lead the team and lead us to- greatness, and this - year i believe we have a lot of- them."

"i'd do this for free.

I love being out here with these guys,- and it's just what i love to- do."

- as a result of the corona-- virus... bay high lost west - - - - harrison at home on august- 21st... and purvis on the road- on- august 28th.- the tigers also replaced a road- game at kenner discovery health- sciences academy on september - 11th with a home game - against st.

Patrick.- bay high even picked up a road- game at mccomb... on september- 25th.

- the tigers open up the season o- september 4th...