Homeless People In California Face Trifecta Of Doom

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Constant exposure to bad air can leave unsheltered homeless people at risk for respiratory issues.

Homeless populations are already more likely to have health conditions, including respiratory issues like bronchitis and asthma.

According to HuffPost, homeless people in California now face a triple threat: air pollution, smoke from wildfires, and COVID-19.

Many unhoused people sleep in congregate settings like shelters or encampments where it can be hard to maintain social distancing.


Matt_Mendoza15

Matthew ® Blackouts across California, raising the tax rate 17% on top of federal tax, implementing wealth tax. 66k homeless… https://t.co/xEEKz0rupS 22 hours ago


