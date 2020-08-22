Global  
 

DOJ Charges Former Green Beret With Giving US Defense Intel To Russia

Former Army Green Beret Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins has been charged with spying for Russia.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

CNN reports the US Department of Justice said Friday that Debbins provided information about US national defenses to Russian intelligence operatives.

Debbins was arrested for allegedly releasing details about the chemical and Special Forces unit he was a part of, before and while serving in the US Army.

Mr. Debbins knowingly provided information to self-proclaimed members of Russia's Intelligence Service, the GRU.

James A.

Dawson, Acting Assistant Director, FBI Washington Field Office CNN reports the indictment says Debbins met his wife in Russia, and his father-in-law was in the Russian military.

He also allegedly attempted to conceal his relationship with Russian agents by failing to disclose his contacts with them on US government background checks.


